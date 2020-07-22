There’s no slowing down Chase DeLauter.
The James Madison standout led Broadway to a 7-2 Rockingham County Baseball League win over Montezuma on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
DeLauter was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. He also walked. He raised his batting average to .556, a league best. And not only did he perform at the plate, he also threw four innings on the mound and struck out six.
Also for the Bruins (13-4), who sit atop the RCBL standings, Josh Jones was 3-for-4 and homered. Bailey Hall, a right-handed pitcher from Eastern Mennonite University, picked up the victory in relief for Broadway.
Montezuma fell to 6-10.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Evans Enters Transfer Portal
Former East Rockingham football standout J’Wan Evans announced via Twitter he’s planning to leave Virginia Tech and enter the NCAA transfer portal.
“I am extremely thankful to the Virginia Tech football program for this past year,” Evans wrote. “I was able to learn under a great coaching staff and develop my game tremendously on the field and in the weight room. Virginia Tech will always hold a special place in my heart.
“With that being said, I am looking for a new home.”
Evans walked on at Virginia Tech before this past season.
As a senior at East Rockingham, he was named the 2018 Shenandoah District and the Region 2B Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Class 2 honors after rushing for 2,644 yards on 237 carries and scoring 38 total touchdowns.
