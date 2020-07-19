He is on pace to capture a Triple Crown in the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer.
Chase DeLauter combined to go 5-for-6 to power Broadway in a doubleheader sweep of Elkton on Saturday at James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park.
In the first game, DeLauter, the Dukes’ standout and Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American this past spring, had three doubles, a triple, scored four runs and drove in four more while helping the league-leading Bruins (11-4) to an 11-3 win over the Blue Sox (5-10). In Game 2, DeLauter launched a solo homer in support of Broadway pitcher Brett Whiteman, who struck out five and yielded only three hits in a 3-0 shutout victory.
Through Sunday, DeLauter leads the RCBL in batting (.490), home runs (8) and RBIs (27).
Broadway has won five of its last six and sits atop the RCBL standings.
In other RCBL action this weekend:
Clover Hill 11, New Market 1: On Sunday, Clover Hill’s Kevin Kirk had four hits and drove in four runs to push the Bucks in a 11-1 rout of New Market at Buck Bowman Park.
Clover Hill (9-5) scored the 11 runs on 10 hits. Tyler Bocock homered and stole a base in the victory.
The Shockers dropped to 9-5.
Grottoes 3, Stuarts Draft 2: At the Diamond Club, Grottoes swept a twin bill from Stuarts Draft taking the second game, 3-2, and the opener 12-10.
Two errors cost the Diamondbacks, who own a league-worst 2-11 mark, in the second contest. In the sixth inning, Grottoes (8-7) pushed across the go-ahead run to break a 2-2 tie after the Stuarts Draft second baseman committed an error.
To start the doubleheader the Grottoes duo of Jacob Merica, an outfielder from Eastern Mennonite University and East Rockingham graduate, and Jacob Dansey, a Spotswood alum, led the way. Merica was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Dansey was also 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Keegan Woolford and Isaiah Blanks, an infielder from Bridgewater College, each homered for Grottoes.
Montezuma 6, Clover Hill 0: Montezuma pitchers Keegan Oliver and Owen Stewart combined for a six-inning no-hitter as the Braves blanked Clover Hill 6-0 at Ruritan Field in Dayton on Saturday.
The game was shortened due to lightning in the area.
Oliver, a Bridgewater College junior, tossed three inning and struck out four. At the plate, Montezuma (6-9) got home runs from Jeremy Wagner, Will Wagner and PJ Hanisak.
New Market 8, Bridgewater 1: Darrell Thompson threw a complete game and New Market downed Bridgewater 8-1 on Saturday at Rebel Field. Thompson, a Shenandoah University product who has pitched the last two years for the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League, yielded only three hits and struck out 13 to earn the win.
Bridgewater fell to 8-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.