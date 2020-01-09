Each of James Madison’s losses in the early part of the Colonial Athletic Association schedule were frustrating. Thursday night against Delaware it was simply heartbreaking.
Kevin Anderson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds left and the Blue Hens made free throws down the stretch to escape Harrisonburg with a 80-76 victory.
With the loss, JMU fell to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play despite holding double-digit leads in three league games. With Drexel coming to town Saturday afternoon, the Dukes are already looking at an uphill climb in an ultra-competitive CAA race.
“You’ve got to have that eye of the tiger,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We definitely have it, but it usually shows up once we get kicked a little bit. We came out in the second half and let them kick us. Then we responded, but you’re putting yourself in a situation where it comes down to a play here or there late, instead of putting your foot down.”
Anderson finished with 16 points for the Blue Hens (12-5, 2-2 CAA), but it was big man Dylan Painter who came off the bench to lead the way for Delaware. The Villanova transfer finished with 23 points on eight of 11 shots from the field with 10 rebounds.
Painter came out on fire in the second half as UD led by as many as 10 in the final period, but the Dukes had a rally left in them.
Freshman Julien Wooden twice made buckets in the final five minutes to put JMU back on top. The home team held a one-point lead in the final minute before Anderson’s fourth 3-pointer of the game put the Hens on top for good.
“The way we finished the half was really important and that segment where we broke it open we were really emphasizing getting the ball in the hoop,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said. “(Painter) was working and he was dominating inside so we wanted to continue to get him touches.”
Matt Lewis had 19 points to lead JMU while Darius Banks scored 18 and Dwight Wilson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
But Painter was just one of a few productive big men on the Delaware roster, with High Point transfer Justyn Mutts also adding 10 points and seven rebounds in 38 minutes.
To combat the Blue Hens’ size, Rowe went with a bigger rotation of his own.
Zach Jacobs returned to the starting lineup and it paid off early for the Dukes as the 6-8 junior scored a couple of quick buckets. When a blown assignment on the defensive end allowed Anderson to drive right down the lane, Jacobs — JMU’s leading shot blocker — was there and altered the shot enough to cause a miss.
After getting in foul trouble Jacobs finished with six points and four rebounds, all in the first half.
But the added size also had an effect on the offensive end as JMU’s bigger guards repeatedly got to the basket on Delaware guard Nate Darling, who finished with 15 points and six assists. Banks exploded for a quick 11 points in the game’s first nine minutes, helping the Dukes build a 10-point lead.
But the 6-foot-11 Painter made a difference on both ends, blocking a pair of shots and providing a presence that made the Dukes more hesitant to take it inside.
Delaware chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 42-39 at the half. It was just the start of a 17-0 run for the Blue Hens as Painter came alive and UD used the stretch to open up nine-point lead early in the second half.
“We’ve got to fight it,” Lewis said. “We can’t start a second half like that. We’ve got to fight the urge to come out with no energy.”
The Dukes climbed all the way back and tied it up at 61-all after a pair of free throws by Michael Christmas with 9:12 remaining and it was back and forth from there.
But JMU was never able to fully seize momentum and after the final buzzer sounded a stunned and silent crowd of 1,976 filed out of the Convocation Center after watching the Dukes drop a home conference game for the third straight time.
“I’m thinking about how those guys feel at that point and making sure I say something to them that’s positive,” Rowe said. “It’s hard. It’s hard. At that moment I tried to focus on my guys, but I was thinking these guys are going to be crushed and these guys have got to be ready to go against Drexel.”
