James Madison came tantalizingly close to getting its biggest victory of the season, but Delaware showed the resolve that launched it to the top of the Colonial Athletic Association, pulling out a 94-88 overtime victory Saturday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
Jasmine Dickey, among the top candidates for CAA Player of the Year, finished with 30 points and nine rebounds for Delaware. Rayne Tucker had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Dukes, but it wasn’t enough.
“I feel every loss hurts because losing sucks,” Tucker said. “They all hurt, but this is the most recent one and we can’t really focus on it because we play tomorrow.”
A clash between the CAA’s most storied women’s basketball programs lived up to that billing even in what has been a down year for the Dukes. The lead changed hands six times with each team putting together But in the end JMU (11-8, 7-5 CAA) couldn’t hit enough timely shots, nor slow down Delaware 3-point shooter Jewell Smalls, who finished with 24 points.
Madison Green knocked down a pair of free throws to put JMU ahead 79-76 with 23 seconds left in regulation. But Smalls hit a long jumper on the ensuing possession to send it to an extra period, which the Blue Hens (17-2, 14-1) controlled from the start.
Kiki Jefferson finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes and almost as soon as it was over, JMU was working on turning its focus toward Sunday’s rematch.
“We play the same team tomorrow and we’ve got to be a different team tomorrow,” Jefferson said. “We’ve got to be able to bounce back, but we can’t harp on this for long.”
JMU missed its first eight field goal attempts, but the offense was flowing and once the Dukes started making the easy looks Delaware was giving them, they erased an early 9-2 deficit and held a 27-25 lead early in the second quarter.
It was back and forth the rest of the first half before JMU scored four straight points to go to intermission with a 40-37 lead. The Dukes pushed the lead to five points a couple of times early in the second half, but Delaware responded with a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter, continuing to take advantage of some sloppy JMU turnovers.
The Blue Hens led by five heading into the game’s final 10 minutes, and two jumpers by Dickey and Smalls’ seventh 3-pointer of the evening quickly made it a double-digit advantage Delaware early in the fourth quarter.
But JMU answered with its own 13-2 run to regain the lead with less than four minutes to go. The Dukes led by three with 30 second remaining, but Smalls came off a screen to nail another 3-pointer to tie it up and send it to overtime.
“You got to give a lot of credit to Delaware,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “This is a really hard one for me to swallow because I’m extremely confident in our team. I didn’t think they ran anything overly complicated. I think they played really hard and I don’t think our preference is to really dig in defensively. When we did we made a good run in the fourth. Our commitment to the defensive end has to get better. Even the last play to Smalls to get the 3. We run that every day in practice. We can’t give a kid who has hit seven 3’s that much room”
After winning the previous three regular-season CAA titles, O’Regan wasn’t interested in looking for any moral victories and was glad to get another shot at Delaware in less than 24 hours.
“We’re good enough to win the conference,” O”Regan said. “But in my estimation we’re not doing the things needed to win the conference. We are capable of doing that well enough. I can deal with Jewell Smalls hitting 8-of-9 from 3. We didn’t do what we needed to do to finish the game.”
