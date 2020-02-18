BROADWAY — Giving up a few inches to most of the players he matches up against, Broadway’s Wes Delawder doesn’t necessarily look like a guy who is going to take over a game in the paint.
But that’s exactly what the senior did in the second half of the Gobblers 58-44 victory against visiting Turner Ashby on Monday night.
The 6-0 forward scored 17 points to lead third-seeded Broadway to the Valley District title game as the Gobblers also secured a berth in the regional playoff. BHS will visit Harrisonburg on Wednesday to crown a district champ.
“I know for our team to win we’ve got to be aggressive, even if they are bigger,” Delawder said. “Just get inside and try to play the best you can. If they come down on you we’ve got kickouts all night. We played in the district championship game last year and didn’t win and now is a chance to get some revenge. I can’t wait until Wednesday.”
Caleb Williams added 15 points for the Gobblers (17-7) while Orion Angelopulos scored a team-high 17 and Ethan Gerber put up 14 for Turner Ashby.
The Knights (8-16) opened hot from the outside with a pair of 3-pointers by Gerber and Angelopulos helping the visitors build an early advantage. But Broadway soon began to convert in transition and a four-point play by Williams capped a 7-0 run that helped the Gobblers to a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Turner Ashby continued to keep up with Broadway for most of the opening half. But Nate Tinnell, who finished with 10 points, got going in the paint late in the second period for the Gobblers before Williams beat the halftime buzzer from deep to make it a 25-17 Broadway at the break.
But that cushion didn’t last long for Broadway as the Knights came storming out of the locker room to open the second half. Angelopulos drained a 3-pointer before Gerber turned a pair of Broadway turnovers into quick buckets for a 7-0 Knights run to force a Gobblers timeout.
“That’s a culture our players have established,” TA coach Bryan Mathews said. “They play through it all. They don’t give up and they battle to the end. That’s why we are better now than we were early in the year. They knew we had 16 minutes to battle coming out of halftime.”
Broadway eventually settled down and returned to feeding the post and steadily began to pull away again. Turner Ashby had little answer for Delawder on the block and by the time Jaxson Jameson knocked down a corner 3 with about five minutes to go in the game, the Gobblers had built a 14-point advantage and cruised to the final buzzer.
“I thought we came out a little overconfident, but we knew this bunch from TA wasn’t going to stop,” Broadway coach Dwight Walton said. “I thought they responded well out of a timeout and really went hard. Wes Delawder had an awesome game, especially in that big run. He took it on his shoulders and was just looking to score, more than I’ve seen from him.”
