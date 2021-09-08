James Madison coaches waited a long time to get recruits on campus for an official visit. Once the men’s basketball staff did, the results were immediate.
The Dukes picked up a commitment Wednesday from Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 forward in the Class of 2022 from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.
Roberson was in Harrisonburg Friday and Saturday and attended the JMU football team’s season-opening victory on Saturday. Shortly after JMU coach Mark Byington was hired in March 2020, the NCAA announced a temporary ban on all in-person recruiting. The so-called dead period was extended multiple times until restrictions were loosened this summer.
Fall weekends with home football games have always been an active time for recruiting visits at JMU, but Saturday marked the first time Byington and his staff were able to take advantage. Roberson returned home on Sunday and told the Daily News-Record on Monday he planned to announce his decision in the coming days.
Wednesday he made the proclamation via his social media accounts, posting pictures of himself at JMU with Byington and JMU staff members Xavier Joyner and Calvin Baker.
“It was a good experience where everyone welcomes you with open arms,” Roberson, who also played for the Washington-area AAU program Team Takeover, said of his visit. “The coaches were welcoming. The players were welcoming and the facilities were off the charts. It was a great experience.”
Roberson’s recruitment picked up rapidly during the summer, with offers coming from JMU, DePaul, Northeastern East Carolina, Radford, Charlotte and Delaware all coming in late June. He’d taken visits to Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania before spending last weekend at JMU.
Delaware in particular has traditionally had success recruiting DeMatha products with two former Stags on the current roster. But Roberson came away impressed with the atmosphere at James Madison.
“JMU is more like a college town and a big area where everyone supports you,” Roberson said. “That’s a big difference for sure. It was crazy. People were out there tailgating seven hours before the game.”
There were also connections to the JMU program. Roberson played with Dukes freshman Devon Savage a few years ago and Joyner, in his second year as an assistant at JMU, was a part of Team Takeover before getting into the college game. Baker, the Dukes director of player development and recruiting, also spent time with Team Takeover.
Roberson also said he at one point considered enrolling at Paul IV High School in Northern Virginia while Joyner was coaching there. The visit also was an opportunity to get to know Byington even better.
“He’s a great guy and he welcomed me with open arms,” Roberson said of Byington. “He invited me to his house and he showed me their playing style. It was a great experience.”
With graduate transfer Charles Falden the only player on JMU’s 2021-22 roster in his final year of eligibility, the addition of Roberson fills the only scholarship available, at least for now. The institution of the one-time transfer rule means most teams see at least a few transfers after the season, and JMU could have available scholarships in the spring. But for the time being The Dukes’ future roster seems set with Roberson adding size and versatility.
Roberson is taller than any player on the current JMU squad, and has the rebounding and shot blocking skills that come with a lengthy 6-9 frame. This summer he also showed an increased ability to knock down 3-pointers, a big reason why his offer list grew exponentially during the June and July evaluation periods.
