There were a large number of local products participating in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday as the event returned for the first time since 2019.
There were over 28,000 entrants into this year's 26.2 mile race and it was Harrisonburg track and field coach Matt Denlinger leading the way for locals.
Denlinger, a Turner Ashby alum and former Bridgewater College standout, finished the race with an impressive time of 2:34.43 to place 245th overall.
The Weyers Cave native ranks second in BC program history for the outdoor 10K run and is ninth all-time on the performance list for the indoor 3000-meter run.
Michael Fox (Bridgewater) finished with a time of 2:50.00 while Rockingham County's Jonathan Lantz-Trissel (2:51.11), Harrisonburg's Aaron Kauffman (2:57.04) and Bridgewater's Nellie Fox (3:10.39) followed just behind.
Other area runners that participated in the event this year included Staunton's Monica Huson (3:11.43), Paul Shifflett (3:16.00), Amanda Womack (3:28.15) and James Williams (3:41.03), Waynesboro's Paul Titus (3:20.31), New Market's Michelle Stauffer (3:28.08) and Luray's Mary Crews (3:54.42).
