It would be hard to blame Vado Morse if he came into the 2021-22 season expecting to be the man for James Madison.
The senior combo guard averaged 14.4 points and 2.4 assists last season to earn third-team All-CAA honors. With CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis off to the NBA, JMU could use somebody to step into the starring role. But Morse said with this JMU squad there could be multiple go-to guys.
“Everyone shows me a little bit of something new every practice,” Morse said. “It’s really the same as last year for me. I’m out there to play my best basketball every game. The only difference for me is I’m going to have to teach certain things in practice, but other than that it’s the same for me.”
Lewis was the only starter lost from the Dukes’ squad that finished tied for first in the Colonial Athletic Association last year. JMU also added four transfers and three of them -- Takal Molson, Charles Falden and Tyree Ihenacho -- have earned some sort of all-conference honor at previous stops.
That depth has been a recurring theme around the JMU locker room.
“This team feels like we are going to be a little bit better,” Justin Amadi, a CAA All-Rookie team pick for the Dukes last year, said. “We’re more athletic and have more depth. We’re a little older and we’ve got a lot more shooters. Everybody on this team can shoot.”
Morse, who played two years at Mount St. Mary’s before joining the Dukes last season, said he thinks this year’s newcomers can fit in just as well.
“It’s kind of an easy transition, especially with Coach Byington,” Morse said. “The practices that we have get everybody involved and people can learn how we play. Everyone basically understands their role and understands their strength in our system.”
TV TIME
Though nothing has been announced, there are plenty of hints that JMU’s Dec. 9 home game against Virginia will attract national television coverage.
Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., the only weeknight home game not set for 7 p.m. It’s also the only home game on the JMU schedule not yet listed as streaming on FloSports.
In all likelihood, the Dukes-Cavaliers contest will be seen on CBS Sports Network as part of the CAA’s limited linear TV package. The league’s other premier home game is when North Carolina visits Charleston on Nov. 16. That one is also scheduled for an atypical start time, 8:30 p.m., suggesting the possibility of a linear TV broadcast.
ROSTER ADDITION
Shane Feden, a 6-6 forward from Woodbridge who initially announced in May he was joining the Dukes as a preferred walk-on, is now officially on the Dukes roster.
Feden, who averaged 16.5 points as a senior at Woodbridge High School, has occasionally shown up in the team’s social media posts since the start of classes, but was only recently added to the JMU website.
He’ll wear No. 30 and joins second-year player Hollman Smith as one of two walk-ons on the squad.
