When Savannah Derey enrolled at James Madison, joining the powerhouse women’s lacrosse program, the Roanoke product didn’t realize she was blazing a trail up Interstate 81.
But Derey, a sophomore midfielder out of Patrick Henry High School, is one of just a handful of Division I players from Southwest Virginia. It’s rarer still for a Roanoke kid to be a key contributor on a national championship contender.
Even at a school where the Blue Ridge Mountains serve as a picturesque campus backdrop, the roster for No. 4 JMU is mostly players from the suburbs surrounding Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York, the areas that first come to mind when thinking of prime lacrosse recruiting territory.
“I didn’t realize what a big deal it was until I got here and everyone was like, where is Roanoke,” Derey said. “I think it’s just a really cool opportunity for other girls where lacrosse isn’t as big a thing. I feel really, really blessed to have people who supported me and sacrificed a lot of time and effort that it takes to get from not a recruiting hotbed to a bigger stage.”
Derey, who often rotates in with the transition offense, has 15 goals for the Dukes, including five multi-goal games.
But before any of that could happen, Derey had to get noticed on the lacrosse field. She had been attending lacrosse camps at JMU for years, but was first recruited by schools such as Radford and William & Mary for basketball.
In fact, when JMU coach Shelley Klaes started developing interest in the 6-footer, she asked to see some film clips…of Derey’s basketball games.
“She could jump, she could run,” Klaes said. “We recruited her to be a draw specialist and we saw her body and her athletic ability and we thought maybe we could make a lacrosse player out of a basketball player. Her hands are great. She’s strong. She’s got a great catch finish. She’s got incredible potential that we are hoping to refine and make her a special lacrosse player.”
Developing that raw potential began before Derey arrived at JMU, however. She picked up the game playing for the Valley Select club team out of Roanoke and once she started dominating local competition there, she received encouragement to find a higher-level club program.
That meant joining the Yellowjackets South program in Richmond, where JMU along with High Point and George Mason started recruiting her more intently for lacrosse. But at that there were still more college basketball programs showing interest than lacrosse.
“I give a lot of credit to Shelley for this because I was very underdeveloped as a player in lacrosse,” Derey said. “But she saw the potential in me at the time. Basketball coaches are used to looking for potential, but lacrosse coaches I don’t know if it’s always the same. She asked me for basketball highlights and she sent me feedback. She was like ‘I saw you do this and I think you could do this in the middle of the eight-meter and it would be good.’ She has a unique way of crossing over sports.”
Now she’s embracing becoming a role model for kids outside of the traditional lacrosse hotbeds. This summer she plans to help coach the Valley Select team back home and as youth programs develop in the Shenandoah Valley and local schools consider adding the sport at the high school level, Derey is aware there are plenty of girls in Harrisonburg and surrounding communities in a situation similar to hers just a few years ago.
“At first, I didn’t even think about the fact that maybe people will look at me and think maybe I could do that too even though there’s no lacrosse here right now,” Derey said. “Or if you’re also playing another sport, maybe you can find a way if it’s your passion.”
