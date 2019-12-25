Conference play doesn’t begin until after the start of the new year, but that doesn’t mean Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball coaches haven’t been keeping tabs on the rest of the league the first two months.
That is particularly true for James Madison’s Sean O’Regan.
His Dukes may be favored to repeat as regular-season CAA champs, but the fourth-year head coach is still looking for his first NCAA Tournament appearance. How the rest of the conference has fared may have strong implications for JMU in March.
It is also simply in O’Regan’s nature to collect as much information as possible.
“I just can’t help myself,” O’Regan said. “It is something I keep up with all the time. I’m paying attention to Elon and Drexel and everyone and sometimes we are exchanging texts.”
The top half of the league returned much of its talent from a year ago, leading to hope among CAA coaches that the conference may have an opportunity to earn more than one NCAA Tournament bid. But CAA teams have struggled somewhat in the non-conference with multiple missed opportunities for quality wins outside of JMU’s 8-2 start.
“I don’t think our league is soaring non-conference-wise right now,” O’Regan said. “That’s the reality of it all. I think each team is in their own stage of figuring themselves out right now. That’s OK. I’d love for the CAA to be undefeated right now, but we’re not. I think (defending CAA Tournament champ) Towson is still figuring their way out. There have been some close losses, but hopefully they will all finish strong, just like we will finish strong.”
JMU hosts Robert Morris on Sunday at 2 p.m. and then begins CAA play at home against William & Mary on Jan. 3. Here is a look around the Richmond-based CAA:
DREXEL STAYING TOUGH
The team in the CAA most likely to help boost JMU’s at-large profile is Drexel. The Dragons finished second in both the conference regular season and tournament in 2018-19 and returned virtually everyone.
Denise Dillon’s squad sits at 6-5 against the 35th-toughest schedule in the country according to RealTimeRPI.com, with just one non-conference game remaining.
The Dragons have had plenty of success against their fellow Philadelphia schools, beating Villanova, St. Joseph’s and La Salle thus far. Last year’s CAA Player of the Year, Bailey Greenberg, leads the conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game.
Then there is Delaware, a team that could factor into the CAA race despite a rough start to the season. The Blue Hens welcomed the return of Nicole Enabosi, who was the 2017-18 CAA Player of the Year, but missed all of last season with a knee injury.
Injuries have continued to limit Enabosi this season as Delaware is off to a 3-7 start. She’s played just 171 minutes in six games while averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, solid numbers but far off her player of the year production from two years ago.
But even after losing another close one at Charlotte before Christmas, UD coach Natasha Adair has seen improvement from her squad as CAA play nears.
“I saw a fight in this team that I hadn't seen yet this season,” Adair told the school website after the Charlotte game. “There's a bit more we need to finish, and it's definitely knocking down those big shots when we need them. I thought if there was a hustle-meter, we won that.
"We were on the 50-50 balls and won the rebounding stat which are two things I've challenged them to do. I'm proud of this group that they kept fighting until the final buzzer. We just have to continue to grind it out. We want to be our best team as conference play starts. And if this is any indicator of our will and our fight, we'll be okay."
HUSKIES STARTING TO HOWL
Another team showing signs of recovery after a slow start is Northeastern of Boston.
The Huskies lost their first six games, including on the road at top-ranked Oregon, while adjusting to life after the graduation of All-CAA guard Jess Genco. But Northeastern has won four in a row, led by sophomore Alexis Hill (15.1 ppg) and junior Stella Clark (14 ppg).
The Huskies have caught his eye of JMU's O'Regan.
“I’m checking box scores every night,” O’Regan said. “I’m curious to see what teams have gone through. I watched Northeastern play South Dakota to start the year, and they had them beat. My assistants probably get tired of me saying ‘Northeastern looks good.’ But that’s where I get it from, watching as much as I can, but the box scores also.”
