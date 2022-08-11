STUARTS DRAFT — From start to finish, it was as strong of an outing as Stuarts Draft could have imagined.
“Having the first game under your belt and having that series advantage I think is huge for us going forward,” Diamondbacks standout Jack Pausic said. “Our pitching was really great. ... Pretty much everyone in our lineup contributed to the offense [and] everyone was very focused.”
Stuarts Draft put on a clinic in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Rockingham County Baseball League championship series, defeating the Bridgewater Reds 21-6 Thursday at The Diamond Club.
Game 1 finished up Thursday after two and a half innings were played on Wednesday night before Mother Nature washed away the chance to complete the full game. The Diamondbacks led 9-2 in the bottom of the third before the postponement — notching seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the second.
“That was a pretty incredible rally by everyone to just keep the line moving,” Pausic said. “I think once we got a couple of those runs across, the message to the team was just stay focused and keep playing with intensity.”
The Diamondbacks more than doubled their score on Thursday, which included two four-run innings. Pausic picked up where he left off on Wednesday with his second hit of the game to drive in Stuarts Draft’s tenth run.
“It’s really hard to stop a team when they get hot,” said Stuarts Draft’s Terrell Thompson, a Waynesboro alum and veteran of the league. “We’ve been swinging well all year and we kinda want to roll into the next game. They’re [Bridgewater] going to have a lot of animosity towards us. ... They’re going to come out strong and we just got to match their energy.”
The Diamondbacks kept their foot on the gas in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs which included a two-run homer from Thompson and a solo home run from Pausic — his second homer of the game. Stuarts Draft racked up four more runs in the bottom of the sixth — one off an RBI double from Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads).
The other three runs scored were off a three-run homer from Pausic — the first time he’s hit three home runs in a single game.
“Obviously to do it in a championship game is awesome,” Pausic said. “I’m just trying to remember how my swing felt, what I was doing to prepare and things like that so I can continue it through the rest of the series.”
Thompson got another runner across home plate in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly, while Pausic continued his success at the plate with a two-run double.
The Reds looked to put together what seemed to be an insurmountable comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth. Three runners scored on three walks that forced runners home and Blake Sipe (Fort Defiance) drove in a run on a single, but it wouldn’t be nearly enough to overcome the deficit.
Pitcher Trever Vernon scored the win for the Diamondbacks after pitching five innings and tossing five strikeouts.
Game 2 is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field.
Pausic said the biggest thing the team needs to do is stay focused and not let the decisive Game 1 win set any “expectations” for the rest of the series.
“[Bridgewater] has some really good pitchers still in the pipeline that we haven’t seen yet,” Pausic said. “For us, jumping out to an early lead is key, and then let our pitchers work. We just need to keep the same focus that we had tonight through the rest of the series.”
For Thompson, he said this is probably his last year playing in the RCBL. He’s had a blast playing in the league and he said as one of the older guys on the team, he’s focused on pushing through this season in hopes of winning the championship.
Thompson said the momentum is in their favor but the team needs to stay focused in order to win the series.
“You got to start over, tomorrow’s a 0-0 ballgame,” Thompson said. “We just gotta have that same mentality, gotta roll it over from tonight into tomorrow and take advantage of our at-bats. If we get a chance to come out on top, that’s awesome to go up two games.”
Bridgewater 101 000 004 — 6 6 2
Stuarts Draft 172 044 30x — 21 20 0
E. Yankey, Peake (3), Luck (6), Lucas (8) and Swartley. Vernon, Matheney (6), Shifflett (9), Hass (9) and Harvey. W — Vernon (1-0). L — E. Yankey (0-1). HR — BRI: Lucas, third inning, none on. SD: Roberts, first inning, none on. Pausic, second inning, two on. Thompson, fifth inning, one on. Pausic, fifth inning, none on. Pausic, sixth inning, two on.
