Doug Pollock pitched six frames of two-hit baseball, giving up one run and three walks while striking out five as Stuarts Draft defeated Broadway 6-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-five semifinal series at Broadway High School on Sunday.
Former Staunton standout Chandon Goff tossed three shutout innings in relief, giving up no hits and two walks while striking out a trio of batters for Draft.
RCBL Most Valuable Player Zach Roberts, a Riverheads alum, was 3-for-5 with an RBI while Jack Pausic was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Will Hass added two hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks in the victory.
In other RCBL playoff action:
New Market 14, Stuarts Draft 13: New Market exploded for 17 hits in a 14-13 win over Stuarts Draft in Game 2 of the best-of-five RCBL semifinal series.
With the victory, the Shockers took a 2-0 lead in the series.
Pierce Bucher was 3-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs for the Shockers while Ty Bennett had four hits, including a homer, and three RBis and Frankie Ritter had three hits and an RBI of his own.
