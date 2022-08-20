BRIDGEWATER — Game 7 will decide the Rockingham County Baseball League championship after Stuarts Draft took Game 6 over Bridgewater on Friday at Ray Heatwole Field.
“We knew that it was a must-win obviously,” Diamondbacks standout Will Hass said. “We came out with great intensity today … and luckily it worked out for us.”
It was a back-and-forth affair until the top of the seventh when the Diamondbacks put up five runs and never looked back, defeating the Reds 12-4 in the sixth game of back-and-forth best-of-seven championship series.
The seventh inning also saw Bridgewater star pitcher Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance) leave the game after a collision with the third baseman seemingly knocked him out but was able to later leave under his own power.
“[I’m] thinking about him [Shifflett] … hope he’s alright,” Hass said. “I think in the last couple games, we’ve been a little complacent with our at-bats, including myself. Just to be able to put pressure on their defense and stuff, I think, is really the difference maker.”
Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) scored in the top of the first off an RBI single from Chaz Harvey but the Diamondbacks were matched in the bottom half of the inning when Brett Tharp (Bridgewater College) ripped a solo home run to left field. Stuarts Draft’s Ryan Farris (Riverheads) and Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) crossed home plate in the top of the fifth but the game was once again tied in the bottom of the sixth after Noah Cornwell slammed a two-run homer for Bridgewater.
With the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the seventh, Jack Pausic notched a two-run single to give the Diamondbacks the lead. They wouldn’t stop there as Thompson, Pausic and Harvey all were able to round the bases this inning. Grey Sherfey (Turner Ashby) slammed a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh, but that would ultimately be the last run the Reds would see on the night.
“I would say we were running high a little bit,” Farris said. “Hopefully we can build on that and take it into Game 7.”
The Diamondbacks continued to run high in the top of the eighth when they racked up four more runs. Thompson scored off an RBI single from Harvey while Farris drove in two runs on a single and later scored on a wild pitch for the Diamondbacks’ 12th run of the game.
“We have the confidence to where we know that we’re not going to turn on each other when it’s not going right,” Hass said. “We just knew if we stayed the course, we were finally going to break through because our offense is pretty solid.”
Pitcher Parker Heinemann earned the win after pitching 3.2 innings and sitting three batters down on strikes. Trever Vernon saw the most mound time for Stuarts Draft, pitching 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. Nick Griffin (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) took the loss for Bridgewater after pitching six innings and notching two strikeouts.
Game 7 is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at The Diamond Club.
Farris said it would be cool for him to win the championship in his first RCBL season.
“Getting to know some of these guys has been really cool [and] playing with them has been awesome,” Farris said. “To win it would be pretty special for me.”
The Diamondbacks will be in front of their home crowd as they look to capture the RCBL title.
Hass believes they have the best fans in the league and that it would be cool to win it at home, in front of fans who he said have been along for the journey of the Diamondbacks’ “rebuild” years.
“It’s not just about the players and the coaches, the fans have watched some ups and downs over the last four years,” Hass said. “We wanted to win it at home, that was our goal. We wanted to do it in four but … hopefully we can win it in seven. We just got to come out with intensity and hopefully it comes out on our side because it’s going to be a dogfight.”
Stuarts Draft 100 020 540 — 12 16 0
Bridgewater 100 002 100 — 4 5 3
Vernon, Heinemann and Harvey. Griffin, Shifflett (7), Florentino-Sosa (7), Lucas and Tharp. W — Heinemann (1-0). L — Griffin (0-1). HR — BRI: Tharp, first inning, none on. Cornwell, sixth inning, one on. Sherfey, seventh inning, none on.
