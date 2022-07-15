There’s a new first-place team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Stuarts Draft hit the road to take on the top team, Bridgewater, on Thursday.
The Diamondbacks put up consistent offense the entire night and the Reds never caught up as Draft picked up the 17-8 victory at Ray Heatwole Field and jumped into the top spot in the seven-team league standings.
Chaz Harvey highlighted the impressive offensive outing for the Diamondbacks (12-8), finishing 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
Doug Pollock had a trio of RBIs and a pair of hits in the win. Grayson Bush, Tanner Thomas and Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) all finished with two hits.
On the mound, Trevor Vernon picked up the win, tossing five innings and striking out three.
For the Reds (11-8), Eric Yankey (James Madison/Turner Ashby) took the loss, throwing four innings and allowing eight runs on six hits.
Blake Sipe (Fort Defiance) finished 3-for-4 for Bridgewater along with a trio of RBIs. Liam Simpson had a team-high four hits and two RBIs while Noah Cornwell (James Madison) had a pair of RBIs himself
Stuarts Draft 402 030 602 — 17 15 2
Bridgewater 002 004 020 — 8 12 5
Vernon, Jenkins (6), Matheney (7), Pollock (9) and Harvey. Yankey, Peake (5), Luck (7), Griffin (7), Clements (9) and Swartley. W — Vernon (3-1). L — Yankey (2-2). HR — SD: Harvey, first inning, two on.
(0) comments
