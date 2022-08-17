BRIDGEWATER — Stuarts Draft and Bridgewater fought tooth and nail in another classic Rockingham County Baseball League battle that went to 11 innings Tuesday night at Ray Heatwole Field.
“This is what you want in a championship run with two good teams in the RCBL,” Diamondbacks outfielder Terrell Thompson said. “They had our best tonight [and] we faced their best tonight . ... Fortunately, they took the 'L' here and we just got to bounce off of it.”
Thompson found himself on third base with two outs in the top of the eleventh when Chaz Harvey stepped up to the plate. Harvey took the 1-0 pitch and bombed it to right field for a two-run homer, which had the Stuarts Draft fans that came out to Bridgewater cheering and screaming as he rounded the bases.
“I hadn’t really had anything going all day,” Harvey said. “I knew I hit it solid but I was coming out of the box hard … and then [I] saw the signal and that was a feeling like no other.”
That home run ultimately secured the top-seeded Diamondbacks the 6-4 victory over the fourth-seeded Reds, evening the best-of-seven championship series at two games each.
Harvey said this has been a good rivalry between the two teams and while he thinks Bridgewater has a good team, he said Draft has a great team.
“We’ve been solid all year and I think it’s just time to finish what we started,” Harvey said.
Thompson looked to set the game’s tone early as he slammed a two-run homer of his own in the top of the first to give Stuarts Draft the lead.
While Thompson, a Waynesboro alum, said he’s still unsure if he’s returning to the RCBL next year, he’s trying to enjoy every second of his time.
“I just get up there and I try to compete,” Thompson said. “I’m just trying to have fun. ... If I’m having fun and I’m rubbing it on other people to have fun, they’ll be more relaxed playing this game.”
Bridgewater knotted the game at two in the bottom of the second on two sacrifice flyouts. The Reds took the lead in the bottom of the third when Grey Sherfey (Turner Ashby) drove in Corbin Lucas (Fort Defiance) on an RBI single, but the Diamondbacks regained the lead off three runs in the top of the fourth — two courtesy of a two-run double from Ryan Farris (Riverheads).
Bridgewater’s Blake Sipe (Fort Defiance) hit a sacrifice flyout in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at four — the score would remain that way throughout and sent the game to extra innings for the second time in the series.
The Diamondbacks held the Reds to no scores in the tenth and eleventh and had two runners left stranded in both innings. Will Hass earned the win after stepping on the mound in the eighth inning to pitch the final four innings. Bridgewater’s Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance) took the loss while starting pitcher Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) notched 11 strikeouts.
While this was a road game for them, the Stuarts Draft fans’ presence was known on Tuesday night as they cheered in celebration of the series-tying win.
“We get a nice crowd at home, but the fans were engaged in this game,” Thompson said. “They’re always up. ... We play this game for the fans.”
Game 5 is set to take place Thursday at The Diamond Club at 7:30 p.m.
For Harvey, it would mean everything to him to win the championship with the Diamondbacks after being swept 4-0 by the New Market Shockers last year.
“We were told last year that we were the worst team to ever make the championship, so we have something to prove this year for sure,” Harvey said. “This year, we’re fully healthy, we’re back and we’re ready to get it.”
Stuarts Draft 200 200 000 02 — 6 10 3
Bridgewater 021 100 000 00 — 4 10 3
Heinemann, Hass (8) and Harvey. Huffman, Yankey (6), Shifflett (9) and Swartley. W — Hass. L — Shifflett (2-1). HR — SD: Thompson, first inning one on. Harvey, 11th inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.