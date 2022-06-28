Tuesday marked the first look for members of the local media at the squad James Madison will take into the 2022-23 season, and the immediate reaction for most upon walking into the Atlantic Union Bank Center was these Dukes look significantly bigger than a year ago.
“My coaching staff, we were talking about that last night,” third-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “It seems like the court’s smaller. We’ve got bigger guards. We’re longer and we added guys underneath that are a big physical presence.”
Returning for JMU are springy-legged 6-7 power forwards Justin Amadi and Alonzo Sule, who combined to average 17.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season. Also back is 6-8 forward Julien Wooden (7.3 ppg), who was often called upon to guard the post, but sometimes appears more comfortable on the wing offensively.
But among the Dukes’ five newcomers were two players who immediately gave Byington’s team a boost in both size and depth underneath. Freshman Jerrell Roberson, a DeMatha Catholic product, is listed at 6-9 and Byington said he checked in with a 7-2 wingspan. The first-year player was noticeably taller than his frontcourt mates.
“Jerrell is even bigger than I thought,” Byington said. “He’s moving great. His hands are very, very good. He’s blocking shots and he’s picking up things.”
Then there’s Mount St. Mary’s transfer Mezie Offurum, the big man perhaps most poised to make an immediate impact. Offurum, listed at 6-8, 230 pounds, arrived in Harrisonburg for his fifth year of college hoops after averaging 11.4 points and earning third-team All-Northeast Conference for The Mount last season.
The returning Dukes said there is suddenly a new dynamic to the frontcourt.
“Mezie is a freak of nature,” JMU guard Takal Molson said. “He can do it all.”
While size was arguably an issue for the Dukes last season, they didn’t lack athleticism. Amadi, Sule, Wooden and Molson all provided highlight reel dunks while the team boasted remarkable speed in the backcourt.
But Byington said Offurum immediately makes JMU both bigger and more athletic.
“Mezie’s a physical presence,” Byington said. “He’s 6-8, he’s got long arms and he can move. He’s probably our most athletic guy on the team. When you’ve got a couple of other guys with the kind of athleticism we have, that’s a big statement.”
The additions, plus a healthier roster after injuries ravaged the Dukes in 2021-22, could allow JMU to play bigger all over the court. Wooden, often forced to play the four or the five last season, could see more time at the small forward spot. Redshirt sophomore Terrence Edwards, who came on strong and averaged 12.1 points in conference play last season, is still listed at 6-6, 190 pounds, but is noticeably more muscular and perhaps a smidge taller.
Meanwhile, guard Tyree Ihenacho is healthy after missing long stretches with injury last year. Standing 6-4 with the ability to play the point, the Dukes could use him to play an extra long lineup at times.
“In the normal setting walking around campus I feel kind of tall,” 6-foot redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland said with a laugh. “I step around my teammates, I feel like the shortest guy on earth. I’m finishing over them, but definitely I have to make more adjustments and get a little trickier. Our guards have even taken a step up in height. It’s just me and Vado (Morse) really in the 6-foot club.”
