The last week of practice was crucial to Ben DiNucci, according to his coach, in case the quarterback is called on tonight.
DiNucci, the rookie from James Madison, has been elevated to the role of backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and they host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.
“The most important thing is he’s getting more live reps,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of DiNucci during a press conference on Saturday, “and that’s what every quarterback in this business needs. The reps of the backup quarterback and the third quarterback, there’s such high value on each and every one and that’s something you’ve got to coach the importance of. So whenever you get that opportunity, you’ve got to make sure you’re maximizing it and Ben’s doing that.”
DiNucci was inactive in the Cowboys’ first five games, but last week’s injury to starter Dak Prescott pushed veteran Andy Dalton into the No. 1 job and DiNucci into the No. 2 gig.
“He’s not only getting reps to prepare himself for the game plan against the Arizona Cardinals defense,” McCarthy said, “but he’s also emulating [Cardinals quarterback] Kyler [Murray], particularly in some of the drop-back stuff, so [DiNucci] gets the majority of the reps of the look team, too.
“So just the fact you’re getting live reps is a natural process that every backup goes through, and he’s putting in the extra time needed in the meetings. But his opportunity is right in front of him, so he’s got to make sure he’s ready.”
As a senior at JMU, DiNucci, who was a seventh-round draft choice of Dallas in April, threw for 29 touchdowns compared to six interceptions while helping the Dukes reach the FCS national championship game.
Also tonight, the Buffalo Bills and ex-JMU safety Dean Marlowe host the Kansas City Chiefs at 5 p.m. Marlowe has three tackles this season and played 30 snaps – across special teams and defense – during Buffalo’s loss at Tennessee last week.
During action on Sunday, cornerback Jimmy Moreland tallied three tackles in the Washington Football Team’s 20-19 loss against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Jets tight end Daniel Brown was on the losing end as well, appearing on special teams, in the Jets’ blowout setback at Miami.
At Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, two teams employing three past members of the Dukes met when the Buccaneers topped the Green Bay Packers, 38-10. Packers safety Raven Greene had a pair of tackles in the loss while offensive lineman Josh Wells was active for Tampa Bay in the win. Fellow offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie was inactive for the Bucs.
The other JMU alum inactive on Sunday was Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ron’Dell Carter.
