According to his coach, he's everything you want out of a senor leader.
"He’s been working this summer and he’s a great team player," Spotswood football coach Dale Shifflett said. "He’ll do anything you ask him to do to help the team win. … He’s a hardworking young man.”
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Trailblazers senior AJ Dooms certainly has the frame to play multiple positions on the gridiron this season. And after a breakout summer that has suddenly brought attention from college programs across the state, Shifflett said that may be exactly what happens to the versatile athlete.
Throughout his career at Spotswood, Dooms has thrived as a tight end and defensive end. Despite being overshadowed by big names in the classes before him, Dooms has been a solid contributor on both sides of the ball for the last few seasons.
“I don’t really have a preference for which side of the ball I play on," Dooms said. "It just depends on whoever needs, wherever they need me. I’m happy to play wherever I’m needed at the next level. It’s all about wherever I’m given an opportunity.”
This season, Dooms will compete for the starting quarterback spot.
With former SHS quarterback Ryan High now at Princess Anne in Virginia Beach, the Trailblazers will hold an open competition when preseason practices begin between Dooms, senior Cole Grindle and junior DC Lubin.
“I’m just taking it as we go," Dooms said. "Wherever I’m needed to help the team the most is fine. If that’s where they need me to be the best team we can be, that’s where I’ll go. I think I’m fully capable of being successful doing it, but I’ll go wherever is best to help this team.”
It's no surprise that the SHS coaching staff has considered moving Dooms to the signal-caller spot. The Trailblazers have a complex offense built on the run, meaning they need someone behind center that is not only capable of making plays but also reading opposing defenses and making adjustments.
“I believe in running the football first, obviously" Shifflett said. "I believe that teams that can do that are more successful as you move along in the playoffs. Running the football is an important part. On the flip side of that, we’ve been blessed to be very multiple in our approach on offense and able to do a lot of different stuff. We want to continue to be able to do that.
"If you’re a team that just relies on running the football, sometimes it gets tough when defenses put 10 guys in the box. It doesn’t matter how good you are up front, what kind of guys you have. It’s important to have a guy that can make teams pay with his arm as well and AJ can do that. He’s going to be able to throw the ball and make throws in our offense that we need him to make and he’s going to do a good job there.”
What stands out most about Dooms is his improvement this offseason and his ability to take on responsibility inside the SHS locker room. He's emerged as a major leader for Spotswood after losing more than 20 seniors from a team that reached the Region 3C championship game a year ago.
In 2019, he finished with 59 tackles — including eight for a loss. He also had six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on offense.
“We have a lot of guys that left, so we have to step up and be those leaders that we lost," Dooms said. "We have to keep everyone motivated since we can’t play. It’s hard, but we just have to keep everyone coming to the weight room and everything.”
At the recent Clash of the Titans football camp in Richmond, Dooms took home Most Valuable Player honors for the tight end position. His unique frame, combined with his skillset, has Dooms gaining the attention of college coaches at the Division II and Division III level heading into his senior year.
“He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason," Shifflett said. "He’s put on, probably, 25 pounds of muscle. He’s worked extremely hard on his speed and all of his times have gone down in the shuttle and in his 40. He’s impressed some people at these combines because of his work ethic.”
Dooms said COVID-19 has certainly made the recruiting process harder, but he's tried to reach out to coaches online and send out film. He said the key to still being successful when Spotswood finally takes the field in the spring will be maintaining a positive attitude throughout the difficult parts now.
“There’s a drive," Dooms said. "You have to take it as more of an opportunity. It’s more time that I get to prepare, so I can get better over this time and use it to my advantage before we do finally get to play.”
Shifflett said that attitude from Dooms has trickled down throughout the rest of the Spotswood program this offseason. He said he has consistently had more than 50 players at workouts and has enjoyed the energy and enthusiasm he's seen.
“It’s been great," Shifflett said. "Our kids have done a good job. It gets boring and it feels like there’s no end in sight sometimes. It’s been a grind, but we’re continuing to get 50 kids here three days a week. Our seniors have a chip on their shoulder. They want to carry on that success that we’ve been able to have. I think we have some guys that are able to do that.”
Dooms echoed that and said Spotswood seniors are ready to leave their own mark and that's a big reason why he's taken this offseason so seriously in spite of not knowing exactly where he'll play on the offensive side of the football.
But that doesn't matter to Dooms. He simply wants to win.
And that's why Shifflett heaps so much praise when talking about him.
“I’m so excited to finally get back out there and play," Dooms said. "I’m just counting down the days. It’s definitely not the same. I'm ready for a game again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.