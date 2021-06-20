BRIDGEWATER — Home runs from Will Haas, Bob Funk and Lucas Adam propelled Stuarts Draft to a 13-5 rout of Bridgewater on Saturday in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Ray Heatwole Field.
Haas, Funk and Adam combined for six hits, six RBIs and seven runs scored in the victory, which came as part of a split weekend for the Diamondbacks (4-3), who have already won as many games this summer as they did last year. They dropped Sunday evening’s contest 5-3 on the road against Broadway.
But Stuarts Draft got solid pitching over the weekend including four innings of one-run ball from Saturday’s starter Liam Kehoe and 3.1 shutout frames from Trever Mitchell, Parker Heinemann and Chandis Goff to beat the Reds.
Against the Bruins on Sunday, Heinemann struck out the side in his lone inning of work. For Broadway (4-1), which sits second in the league standings, Trevor Thomas hit a home run.
In other local baseball this weekend:
County League
New Market 3, Bridgewater 2: A three-run third proved to provide enough runs for New Market as the Shockers downed Bridgewater, 3-2, on Sunday at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.
New Market’s (5-1) Ty Bennett had a two-run single in the visiting third. The RCBL-leading Shockers also used a trio of Shenandoah University pitchers – starter Joel Smith and relievers Michael Prosperi and CJ Morton – to limit the Reds (1-6) to two runs on five hits.
New Market 11, Elkton 3: At Stonewall Memorial Park, New Market pounded out 15 hits in an 11-3 Rockingham County Baseball League road win over Elkton on Saturday.
Shortstop Frankie Ritter was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored to lead the way for the Shockers.
Valley League
Harrisonburg 5, Staunton 4: On Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Harrisonburg’s Clay Lockett was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Turks to a Valley Baseball League road win over the Braves.
Lockett’s three-run homer in the eighth broke a 2-2 tie. He plays his college ball for Division II Southern Nazarene.
Rutgers first baseman Jordan Sweeney also provided a solo blast – his third homer of the season – for the Turks. Reliever Ben Sieracki of Elon struck out five over three innings to pick up the win.
On Sunday, the Turks (4-6) dropped the opener of a home doubleheader, 8-1, to Front Royal at Veterans Memorial Park. Front Royal pitcher Ezekiel Gongola threw a two-hitter for the Cardinals. Harrisonburg was leading Front Royal, 10-7, in the second game when the News-Record print deadline hit.
