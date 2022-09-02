STUARTS DRAFT — For the second week in a row, Stuarts Draft running back Da’shea Smith was a workhorse on the ground as he led the Cougars to another victory, topping Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro 35-14 in The Battle For The Ball in high school football action at SDHS on Friday.
Smith carried 31 times for 143 yards while Troy Thompson finished with 81 yards and got in the end zone twice for Stuarts Draft in the rivalry victory.
Waynesboro managed to keep it relatively close with some big plays, but overall the Giants couldn’t get enough going to match the Cougars running game.
“That Waynesboro team is going to win some ballgames this year,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “Any win here in Augusta County is a good win.”
Waynesboro standout running back Ryan Barbour topped 100 yards rushing for Waynesboro, but most of that came on a 67-yard touchdown carry in the fourth quarter with the Cougars holding onto a comfortable lead.
“It’s hard to stop an explosive offense every single play and it showed tonight,” Floyd said. “On those explosive plays, we had 10 out of 11 doing their job and in football when you have 10 of 11, that’s failure. That’s great in math class, but 10 out of 11 in football, that’s failure. We’ll keep working on those things.”
It took some time for Waynesboro to get its passing game going after an impressive first quarter in last week’s loss to six-time defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion Riverheads. But trailing 7-0 late in the first quarter on Friday, Jones found Omir Foster streaking down the left sideline for a 38-yard gain. That put the Giants deep in Draft territory and Jones and Foster then hooked up again for an 11-yard touchdown to open the second quarter and tie the game.
But Smith soon picked up steam running the ball for the Cougars as he gained a total of 57 yards on the ground on Stuarts Draft’s next drive, capping it with a 1-yard TD run to make it a touchdown advantage. The Cougars were able to add another score before halftime to make it 21-7 in favor of Draft at the break.
Outside of the big pass plays, Waynesboro’s offense stalled much of the evening while Stuarts Draft was able to melt some clock on the ground. Thompson’s second scoring rush of the night made it a three-score lead for the Cougars early in the fourth quarter.
From there, Draft (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah) was able to cruise to the district win and celebrate a triumph over their Route 340 rivals. The Giants (0-2, 0-2 Shenandoah) dropped their second straight contest to open the year.
“I like what I saw,” Floyd said. “We gave up big plays and then we bounced back. We finished the game.”
Waynesboro 0 7 0 7 — 14
Starts Draft 7 14 0 14 — 35
First Quarter
SD —- Thompson 1 run (Dennison kick), 6:30
Second Quarter
W — Foster 11 pass from Jones (Fratello kick), 11:53
SD — Smith 1 run (Dennison kick), 8:30.
SD — Graber 6 run (Dennison kick), 0:27
Fourth Quarter
SD — Thompson 15 run (Cyr kick, 8:47
W — Barbour 67 run (Fratello kick), 7:49
SD — Thompson 7 run (Cyr kick), 4:47
