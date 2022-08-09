The Rockingham County Baseball League officially announced its award winners on Tuesday.
Stuarts Draft catcher Chaz Harvey was named the league's Most Valuable Player after leading the first-place Diamondbacks with a .356 batting average, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.
Bridgewater outfielder Liam Simpson is the league’s Rookie of the Year with a .386 average and 14 RBIs while Chris Huffman, the James Madison and Fort Defiance High alum that is fresh off a 19-strikeout outing in the semifinals against Clover Hill, was named Pitcher of the Year.
Huffman went 2-1 this season with 26 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched and a 1.04 ERA.
Diamondbacks veteran head coach Les Sandridge was named the Coach of the Year.
The All-RCBL team was also announced with Broadway’s Jacob Bell, New Market’s Matt House, Montezuma’s Grant Thomas (Turner Ashby) and Huffman making up the pitching staff.
Harvey and New Market’s Dawson Russell (Spotswood), who had a phenomenal season himself this year, are the two catchers on the roster while Grottoes’ Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) is a designated hitter and Broadway’s Jayden Nixon earned a spot as a utility player.
The infielders for the All-RCBL team are Bridgewater’s Noah Cornwell, New Market’s Connor Houser and Luke Keister (Spotswood) and Stuarts Draft’s Jack Pausic and Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite University/Riverheads).
As for the outfielders, that consisted of Broadway’s Trent Abernathy (Turner Ashby), Montezuma’s Hunter Clever (Bridgewater College), Stuarts Draft’s Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) and Simpson.
The Reds and Diamondbacks kick off the RCBL best-of-seven championship series tonight at 7:30 pm. at The Diamond Club.
