Stuarts Draft’s Aaron Nice didn’t have an easy decision when it came to choosing a college, but eventually multiple factors made Bridgewater College seem like the right fit.
The standout linebacker and running back had a lot to consider during his senior season when he was a VHSL Class 2 first-team All-State selection. Nice was gaining interest from college programs at various levels with some coaches looking at him as a future offensive player and others thinking he should focus on defense in college.
In the end, Nice narrowed it down to Division I Georgetown, Division II Frostburg State and Randolph-Macon and Bridgewater from the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Another factor helped lead Nice to the Eagles: continuing a family legacy.
“Both my parents went there, my uncle played there and my granddad coached there,” Nice said. “I’ve gotten to know Coach (Scott) Lemn really well. I really like the coaches and the fit. Different schools were recruiting me at running back and others at linebacker. Obviously, that didn't play a huge role in my decision, I just wanted to find the right fit.”
Nice’s mother, Melissa, was an All-American track and field athlete at BC while his father, Spencer, was a football player for legendary Eagles coach Michael Clark. It’s his dad’s footsteps in particular Nice seems to be following.
Spencer Nice played for Bridgewater in the early days of Clark’s tenure and was a member of the team when the Eagles’ went 0-10 in 1998. But the elder Nice led Bridgewater with 99 tackles the following season as BC improved to 5-5 and set the stage for six consecutive NCAA Division III playoff appearances in the ensuing years.
Aaron Nice is also expected to play on the defensive side of the ball in college and heads to Bridgewater with the program in a similar spot. The Eagles struggled at times on the way to a 4-6 record in Lemn’s first season as head coach after spending several years as an assistant under Clark.
But Bridgewater is just two seasons removed from an undefeated regular season and ODAC title and Nice wants to help build BC back to its championship stature and is excited to join another Stuarts Draft product, wide receiver Freddie Watkins, on the field.
“I’ve been around the school my whole life,” Nice said. “I definitely like being close to home and I definitely wanted to go somewhere that had that winning tradition and a great staff to be around that will push me to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.