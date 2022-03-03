James Madison has experienced some significant offensive droughts over the course of what will become the Dukes first losing season in 18 years. But JMU’s lack of production through the third quarter of Thursday’s 80-60 loss to Drexel was arguably the worst.
JMU made just one field goal in 13 attempts during the first 10 minutes of the second half, and that period was all the CAA-leading Dragons (24-3, 16-1 CAA) needed to blow the game wide open. In fact, for all of James Madison’s struggles, the Dukes (13-15, 9-8) were as competitive as any team in the conference for seven of the eight quarters against the Dragons.
But Thursday’s third period saw the Dukes missing open looks from every part of the floor while Drexel shot 70 percent from the field in the second half to turn it into a blowout.
“We’ve got to play with the right amount of energy,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We had it in the first half. We made some other errors, but it was energy in the third quarter. The air went out of the balloon real quick in the third quarter.”
Kiki Jefferson finished with 22 points for JMU, but overall the Dukes made just 36 percent of their shots and went 2-for-16 from 3-point range with both makes coming in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
Hannah Nihill scored 23 points to lead Drexel while Keishana Washington added 17 and Kate Connelly 15 for the Dragons, who finished 12-for-22 behind the arc. This wasn’t how it looked like it would go for much of the first half, even as JMU squandered opportunities to build a big lead of their own early on.
Nine minutes into the game, Jefferson had already connected on three jumpers in the lane to give the Dukes a 14-8 lead late in the first quarter. JMU continued to force turnovers and control the glass as the first half continued, but converting on all the offensive opportunities created that way proved tough as JMU made barely 50 percent of its layups.
“They just put the ball in the basket and we didn’t,” Jefferson said. “I think we were relying too much on the calls. They were going right us, not looking for refs to call a foul or anything. We just got outplayed today.”
After missing a series of baskets in transition early in the second quarter with an opportunity to pull away, JMU instead let Drexel score five straight points to get back on top. Then it was back-and-forth for much of the second period.
The squads traded the lead a handful of times in the final minutes of the half, but despite a good defensive effort through 20 minutes, the Dukes went 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half while five Drexel 3-pointers — three of them by Connelly — let the Dragons go to the locker room with a 29-24 advantage.
The outside shooting discrepancy became an even bigger factor as the second half began. Washington and Connelly nailed 3-pointers from each wing to open the third quarter as Drexel stretched the lead to 12 points, leading to O’Regan calling timeout less than three minutes into the half.
Drexel continued to hit from long-range while JMU managed just one field goal in the entire third quarter, letting the Dragons hold a 55-35 lead heading to the fourth.
With the big lead, Drexel seemed content to trade baskets with the Dukes in the fourth quarter, particularly as the Dragons continued to connect from 3-point range, including three straight from deep late in the shot clock from Nihill.
JMU has one game remaining this season, a home game against Delaware on Saturday. There’s technically not much on the line for the Dukes, who can’t play in the CAA Tournament ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, but O’Regan is looking for motivation.
“I’m making Saturday our championship game,” O’Regan said. “I’ll find a trophy somewhere in some store that I will give us if we win on Saturday. It’s a championship level game because Delaware’s a championship-level team. A championship game on Saturday because the rug was pulled out from under us.”
