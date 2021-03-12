For a while, this looked like the James Madison team that might finally get Dukes coach Sean O’Regan back to the Colonial Athletic Association title game. But second-seeded JMU couldn’t hold onto a double-digit lead and lost a semifinal thriller to No. 3 Drexel, 79-76 in overtime on Friday at the CAA tournament at Elon.
Keishana Washington scored a game-high 35 points while Hannah Nihill scored 16, with both players playing all 45 minutes for Drexel. Kiki Jefferson had a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Dukes, but had eight turnovers - including an offensive foul late in regulation that may have changed the outcome.
“That’s a heartbreaker for me personally and I know our team feels the same,” O’Regan said. “That’s a tough pill for me to swallow. I thought we gave our whole heart in that one there. I love this team all the way through. I think they gave everything, but we just didn’t have enough tonight and Drexel did.”
O’Regan, in his fifth season since taking over the head coaching duties at JMU from his former boss Kenny Brooks, made it to the CAA championship in his first season. But the Dukes, often the conference’s dominant team in the regular season, haven’t made it back. Two years ago JMU entered the postseason with multiple injuries and lost in the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed. The 2020 CAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 with the Dukes in solid position to make the NCAA Tournament field.
The 2020-21 season had been an up-and-down one for JMU (14-10) with Jefferson the only returning starter. But in the first half Friday it looked like the Dukes might get to Saturday’s title game with ease.
Washington got off to a fantastic start for the Dragons, putting up 11 first-quarter points, but JMU matched Drexel with a more balanced approach and pushed the pace to its liking for a 20-20 tie after 10 minutes.
But the Dukes picked it up defensively in the second period. Drexel went nearly six minutes without a field goal as JMU built an eight-point lead to open up the quarter. By halftime, a trio of 3-pointers by junior Madison Green had helped the Dukes make it a 39-29 game.
Washington and Nihill warmed back up to open the second half and quickly took a 42-41 lead midway through the third quarter. The teams exchanged the lead a few times before Drexel closed on a run to make it a nine-point Dragons’ lead heading to the fourth quarter.
“It’s CAA Tournament time and that's when your best players step up and play their best games,” Drexel coach Amy Mallon said. “I’m just so proud of this team overall and how they played today.”
Said Washington: "It's a big win for us. I think everyone just wanted it tonight."
But the Dukes weren’t done. Jefferson carried JMU down the stretch on both ends of the floor. The sophomore scored on a driving layup to tie the game at 65-all with 19 seconds left.
But Washington continued to sizzle in overtime and the Dragons never trailed in the extra period.
Jefferson hit a step-back 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to make it a two-point game and the Dukes forced Drexel to take a terrible shot on the ensuing possession.
But after JMU freshman forward Claire Neff fouled out in regulation, Washington came up with a long offensive rebound to effectively seal it and send the Dragons to the championship game where they will meet top-seeded Delaware.
Jaylin Carodine finished with 10 points and eight boards for the Dukes, who outrebounded Drexel by nine - but allowed too many second-chance opportunities late.
“Jaylin was in there, (Anne Diouf) was in there, so when they were tipping it and I should have went in and gotten the rebound,” Jefferson said. “As far as the 50-50 balls, they were diving on the floor and they got more than us.”
