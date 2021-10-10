Broadway sophomore Taylor Driver finished the course in a time of 20:30 to place third in the girls race at the Blue Ridge Cross Country Invitational at Greenfield Recreation Park in Daleville on Saturday.
Rockbridge County’s Nicole Black (20:51) was fifth while Eastern Mennonite’s Erik Loker (22:35) was 14th.
In the boys race, Broadway’s Scott Showalter (18:52) was the top finisher and came in 18th.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Locals Put Up Strong Performances At Albemarle Invitational
Harrisonburg’s Kate Kirwan (20:23) was 17th and Turner Ashby’s Rachel Craun (20:27) was 20th in the girls race of the Albemarle Cross Country Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Saturday.
Blue Streaks sophomore Annie Poirot (21:00) was 28th in the girls race, which featured 140 runners.
As a team, the Harrisonburg girls finished eighth overall at the event while TA finished 12th.
In the boys race, which had 177 runners, Turner Ashby’s Christian Souders (18:00) finished 62nd.
Prep Volleyball
Luray 3, Harrisonburg 1: Jaidyn McClung slapped down 33 kills and added 15 digs as Luray earned a 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Harrisonburg in a rare non-district matchup on Friday at LHS.
Trinity Belton fished out 52 assists, scooped up 12 digs and served up a pair of aces for the Bulldogs (11-4).
Also chipping in for Luray was Lindsay Bly with 11 kills, two blocks and two aces, Lexie Vile with 11 digs and four kills, Averie Alger with 12 digs, four kills and three assists and Gracie Embry with 10 digs and three aces.
For the Blue Streaks (4-8), Maya Waid dished out 21 assists to go along with 10 digs and six kills.
Ellie Muncy chipped in for HHS with 12 kills and five digs while Kai Blosser added seven kills and three blocks.
Women’s Volleyball
Elon 3, James Madison 0: Despite 16 kills and 13 digs from Miette Veldman, James Madison suffered a 25-20, 25-22, 27-25 sweep at the hands of Elon in Colonial Athletic Association road action Sunday.
Caroline Dozier had 26 assists for the Dukes while Sophia Davis and Chloe Wilmoth had eight kills each.
On Saturday, the Dukes managed to defeat Elon 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10 in a thriller.
In that match for JMU (10-4, 4-2 CAA), Dozier dished out 55 assists and Veldman had 22 kills.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0: Paris Hutchinson’s impressive season continued Saturday as Eastern Mennonite earned a 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Ferrum in Old Dominion Athletic Conference road action.
Hutchinson, a former Wilson Memorial standout, finished with 19 kills and a pair of aces in the victory.
Also chipping in for the Royals (7-6, 5-1 ODAC) was Megan Miller with 41 assists while Abby Kaufman finished with a team-best 14 digs and Lizzy Kirkton (11) and Heather Phelps (10) combined for 21 kills.
Bridgewater 3, Goucher 0: Grace Hayes dished out 30 assists and had 10 digs as Bridgewater picked up a 26-24, 25-12, 25-11 non-conference sweep of Goucher in Towson, Md. on Saturday.
Grace Williams had 16 digs for the Eagles (9-7) while Ann-Marie Johnson slapped down 11 kills.
BC also got contributions from Ashley Rutherford (15) and Jessica Bissmeyer (14) with 29 combined digs.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 3, William & Mary 1: Tyler Clegg, Luca Erhardt and Ethan Taylor each scored as James Madison cruised to a 3-1 CAA victory over William & Mary on Saturday at Sentara Park.
Alex Krakowiak and Rodrigo Robles each had one assist for the Dukes (10-2, 4-0 CAA).
Randolph 4, Eastern Mennonite 1: Cole Ours had an impressive goal, but Eastern Mennonite remained winless following a difficult 4-1 loss to Randolph in an ODAC contest in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
David Flores Cano assisted for the Royals (0-12, 0-4 ODAC) while Ahmed Zaatar finished with seven saves.
Bridgewater 0, Randolph-Macon 0: Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon played 110 minutes, but neither team could get on the board as they battled to a 0-0 draw in ODAC action in Ashland on Saturday.
Charles Schweinefuss finished with four saves in the draw for the Eagles (5-5-1, 1-2-1 ODAC).
Women’s Soccer
Northeastern 1, James Madison 0: James Madison suffered a 1-0 CAA road loss to Northeastern on Sunday.
Goalkeeper Alexandra Blom posted a pair of saves in the loss for the Dukes (4-7-1, 1-2 CAA).
Eastern Mennonite 1, Guilford 1: Hailey Smith had the lone goal in the opening half as Eastern Mennonite battled to a 1-1 draw with Guilford in double overtime in ODAC action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Samm Livermore added an assist for the Royals (3-6-1, 1-3-1 ODAC) while Aja Laun posted 14 saves.
Bridgewater 2, Washington and Lee 2: In a rematch of last season’s ODAC championship game, Bridgewater and Washington and Lee battled to an exciting 2-2 draw in a thriller on Saturday at BC.
Ashley Sabatino and Maren Dougherty scored one goal apiece for the Eagles (9-1-1, 2-0-2) in the draw.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater was goalkeeper Sydney Davis with a trio of saves in the contest.
Women’s Field Hockey
Maryland 3, James Madison 0: James Madison suffered a 3-0 non-conference loss to Maryland on Sunday.
Florien Marcussen had 11 saves for the Dukes (7-5) in the loss while Brandelyn Heinbaugh added another.
Washington and Lee 8, Bridgewater 0: In Lexington, Bridgewater was held scoreless despite getting eight shots fired off in a disappointing 8-0 loss to unbeaten Washington and Lee in an ODAC contest.
Brooke Hamm finished with 15 saves in goal for the Eagles (4-8, 1-2) in the loss.
