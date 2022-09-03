James Madison’s defensive line put together an absolutely dominant performance in Saturday’s 44-7 victory against Middle Tennessee State. And given the talk leading up to the game, that felt pretty darn good for the Dukes.
“I let No. 62 know he motivated us the entire week,” JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu said. “We had a great time going after them. It was all fun. We talked to them after the game. They were cool guys, but it was motivation for the game.”
Blue Raiders center Jordan Palmer, who wears 62, was the only starter returning on the MTSU offensive line and said during a Monday press conference the only JMU defensive lineman of concern was Marshall transfer Jamare Edwards. Middle Tennessee managed to keep Edwards in check, but the rest of the Dukes’ defensive front made life miserable on the MTSU offense.
The Dukes held MTSU to 12 yards rushing and sacked quarterback Chase Cunningham four times. Ukwu had two tackles for a loss, including his 10th career sack while Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah had a pair of sacks in his first JMU game.
GILL LIKES LARGER PLAYOFF
Friday’s announcement the College Football Playoff will expand from four teams to 12 in 2026 was met with enthusiasm across the sports world, but perhaps few stand to gain as much as members of Group of 5 conferences such as the Sun Belt.
Not surprisingly, SBC commissioner Keith Gill — who was in Harrisonburg Saturday for JMU’s first FBS game — sees a great opportunity for his league.
“This is a historic day for college football and the College Football Playoff,” Gill said. “The adoption of the 12-team model provides greater access to the championship, while enhancing the value of the regular season. I commend the CFP Board of Manager , particularly Sun Belt representative Dr. Jack Hawkins of Troy University, for their unanimous support of CFP expansion, which will provide additional postseason opportunities to Sun Belt student-athletes.”
NEW THREADS, JUST IN TIME
JMU broke out new uniforms for the dawn of a new era, but it was a close call getting the duds in time.
The Dukes came out in white helmets, purple jerseys and white pants. The new jerseys got rid of the Duke Dog logo on the shoulder from a year ago and replaced it with player numbers on the sleeve. Of course, a Sun Belt Conference patch also replaced JMU’s longtime league, the Colonial Athletic Association.
At midweek, JMU was still waiting for the new uniforms to arrive and had placed Sun Belt patches on last year’s jerseys just in case they didn’t make it in time. But it all worked out in the end and the players liked the new look.
“I definitely like them,” linebacker Taurus Jones, who had seven tackles, including 2.5 for a loss and forced and recovered a fumble, said. “They are a little bit tighter than the old ones. It looks pretty good. A new feel, I guess, for a new conference.”
