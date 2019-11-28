James Madison suffered a bad loss on the court Tuesday when Coppin State visited the Convocation Center and won a non-conference road game for just the second time in six years.
But the Dukes received some good news in the hours leading up to the game with Canadian power forward Alexander Nwagha announcing his commitment to JMU. Nwagha, a 6-foot-8 Class of 2020 power forward from Ontario basketball powerhouse Orangeville Prep, visited JMU last week with Orangeville teammate Darius DeAveiro.
Nwagha, who also has an offer from South Alabama and has visited Brown, Cornell and Lafayette, originally indicated he’d like to choose a school by the end of the year, but instead picked the Dukes shortly after returning home from the official visit.
“I enjoyed seeing the campus and meeting the team,” Nwagha said after the visit. “I was impressed with just how nice the campus was and how well I meshed with the team and coaches. It’s a good school academically and still have a good basketball program. I also like Coach (Louis) Rowe and the vision he has for the school.”
Nwagha, who played for Canada’s Under-17 national team, is an athletic big man known for playing above the rim and has a developing mid-range game. DeAveiro also holds a JMU offer. The 5-11 point guard is currently in the Class of 2021, but told the News-Record he is considering reclassifying to 2020.
The Dukes potentially have one more scholarship remaining for 2020 after Nwagha’s commitment.
UPSTATE UPSWING
New York City long ago cemented its legacy as a high school hoops hotbed, but so far the 2019-20 season has highlighted the surge in talent coming out of the Central New York State region, including the cities of Syracuse and Rochester.
While players such as Vermont's Anthony Lamb, from suburban Rochester, have garnered national attention, the Colonial Athletic Association is loaded with talent from Upstate New York.
"It doesn't get that much attention, but the athletes that do represent it are doing a pretty good job and I'm proud to be part of that group," Towson's Brian Fobbs, a Rochester product said. "I'm cool with a lot of those guys and know them personally, so we're all out there doing what we do."
Syracuse natives Jordan Roland and Nathan Knight (William & Mary) are both among the conference's top five scorers. Roland is off to an amazing start, averaging an NCAA-high 26.8 points per game entering Thanksgiving week. Knight has been one of the country's most well-rounded big men, averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots a contest.
"Central New York is primarily overlooked as a place to find good basketball players," Knight said. "When you think of New York State basketball people tend to think of New York City, but it is great to have some representation out there for high-level basketball being played in our area."
Fobbs, like Roland and Knight, was a preseason All-CAA pick, and while Towson is struggling a bit with a 3-4 record, the senior guard is off to another solid start averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the Tigers.
CLOSE CALLS AND A BIG WIN
The CAA ranked No. 20 or worse among all conferences by most preseason metrics, but has certainly enhanced its reputation since the season began, climbing to become the 10th-best league in the country according to RPI.
The reputation has been helped somewhat by some solid victories against other mid-majors. Northeastern took down Ivy League power Harvard, JMU won on the road against reigning Conference USA champ Old Dominion and William & Mary topped Wofford, an NCAA Tournament team last season.
But the CAA had perhaps gained its most notoriety from close calls against opponents in more well-regarded conferences, at least until Hofstra finally broke through and knocked off UCLA last week. The Pride's 88-78 victory in Westwood was the CAA's first of the season against a major-conference foe, but Colonial teams have taken bigger-name opponents to the wire on multiple occasions.
William & Mary led most of the way at Oklahoma, before suffering a 75-70 loss to the Sooners. It was a similar outcome for Towson at No. 24 Florida with the Tigers falling 66-60.
College of Charleston suffered a 72-71 loss to Central Florida out of the American Athletic Association. Drexel has road losses to Temple and Rutgers by a total of 13 points and even Elon, picked to finish last in the CAA, led No. 6 North Carolina in the second half and was within single digits with less than two minutes to go.
Of course that’s all tempered slightly by Hofstra’s loss to San Jose State and JMU’s to Coppin State, two of the worst home losses in Division I so far according to KenPom.com’s rating metric.
