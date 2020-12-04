It took James Madison less than an hour Friday to finalize its latest schedule change, swapping a neutral site contest against rival George Mason for a road trip to Coppin State.
The Dukes (2-1) were originally supposed to play Mason next Saturday in Richmond as part of a series of games at VCU’s Siegel Center, but the Patriots were forced to cancel four games, including the JMU contest after a positive COVID-19 test within their program.
Instead, JMU will play at Coppin State next Thursday. The schools agreed on a home-and-home series with the Eagles coming to JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center next season.
The Dukes are 3-1 all time against Coppin State with the loss coming last season in Harrisonburg. JMU defeated the Eagles in overtime the season before that, with that game also played on JMU’s campus.
Coppin State (0-1) has steadily improved each season under head coach Juan Dixon, a former Maryland and Washington Wizards guard. The Eagles have played just one game so far, a 10-point loss at Duke, but are scheduled to face George Washington, Drexel and Georgetown in the leadup to JMU’s visit.
Redshirt seniors DeJaun Clayton and Anthony Clarke each scored 22 points in the game against Duke.
It’s the second time this season that George Mason’s COVID-19 issues have affected JMU’s schedule. Mason was also forced to cancel a game this weekend against Maryland. The Dukes quickly stepped in to fill the spot in the Terrapins schedule with Maryland set to visit JMU on Saturday afternoon.
