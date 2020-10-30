James Madison announced its 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class on Friday, Eight individuals are set for induction, including two of the school’s most prominent professional athletes of the past decade.
Former Dukes defensive end Arthur Moats, who played for JMU from 2006-09 and men’s soccer alumnus C.J. Sapong, a veteran Major League Soccer player, headline the group. Moats, the 2009 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the nation’s top defensive player, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills and spent nine seasons in the NFL.
Sapong, an All-American and CAA Player of the Year for JMU, was drafted by Sporting Kansas City in 2011, earning MLS Rookie of the Year honors and later played with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
In addition, the 2020 class will include: longtime administrator and coach Casey Carter (1978-2017), wrestler Dan Corbin (1979-83), football wide receiver David McLeod (1990-93), Randy Parker (1984-88) of swimming and diving, midfielder Teresa (Rynier) Rook (2007-10) of women's soccer, and midfielder Baillie Versfeld (2003-06) of field hockey.
The induction ceremony for the 2020 class has not been scheduled at this time with JMU officials saying it expects to hold an event sometime in 2021.
