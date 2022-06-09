Fans can start to get a better sense of what James Madison’s non-conference schedule will look like for the upcoming men’s basketball season.
Two separate reports on Thursday linked the Dukes to early season games — a December 25road trip to Coppin State and the Savannah Invitational on Thanksgiving weekend. Those come in addition to known road games at North Carolina and Virginia.
The Dukes head to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels on Nov. 20, then head to Savannah for the multi-team event. The Savannah Invitational field will feature 10 teams according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. South Dakota State, South Alabama, Valparaiso, Evansville, Nicholls State, Towson, Mercer, Fairfield and Robert Morris round out what looks like a solid mid-major group.
Scheduling guru Rocco Miller also reported the Savannah event will feature a six-team field and a four-team field with teams in both brackets guaranteed three games from Nov. 25-27.
JMU will also travel to Virginia on Dec. 7, wrapping up a two-for-one series with the Cavaliers that saw the Dukes lose in Charlottesville during the 2019-20 season and defeat the Cavs in Harrisonburg last December.
The trip to Coppin State is scheduled for Dec. 21 and is reportedly the first in a home-and-home series between JMU and the Eagles.
