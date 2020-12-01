The latest change to the ever-evolving James Madison basketball schedule is a big one.
The Dukes will play host to defending Big Ten champion Maryland when the Terrapins visit the Atlantic Union Bank Center for a 3 p.m. Saturday tip. The game was officially added to the schedule late Tuesday morning.
JMU went 2-1 in the opening week of the season, picking up wins over Limestone and Radford and losing to Norfolk State. Maryland, which is receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, is 3-0 with victories against Old Dominion, Navy and Mount St. Mary’s.
So far during this COVID-19-affected season, the Dukes have had games against non-Division I opponents Lancaster Bible College and Carolina University canceled. JMU quickly replaced Lancaster Bible with Division II Limestone as its Nov. 25 opening day opponent. The Dukes potentially have room on the schedule to add one more non-conference game.
Maryland was scheduled to take on a different Colonial Athletic Association foe, but its game against Towson was canceled due to Big Ten COVID-19 protocol.
The Dukes and Terps have played just once -- Maryland won 90-76 at the JMU Convocation during the 1986-87 season -- but the programs have plenty of connections. Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell was the head man at Maryland from 1969-1986. He then took over the JMU program in 1989 and guided the Dukes to five consecutive postseason appearances, including the 1994 NCAA Tournament.
Current Maryland assistant Matt Brady went 138-125 over eight seasons as the JMU head coach from 2008-2016 and took the Dukes to the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Brady remains the last CAA coach to win an NCAA Tournament game, beating Long Island in the play-in round before falling to top-seeded Indiana in the round of 64.
The Terps also have a verbal commitment from Bishop O’Connell High School junior Paul Lewis, who is the brother of JMU standout and CAA Preseason Player of the Year, Matt Lewis.
Maryland will be the first Power 5 conference program to visit JMU’s brand new $139.5 million arena. The Dukes last hosted a Power 5 team when Virginia visited Harrisonburg to open the 2014-15 season. JMU hasn’t welcomed a Big Ten opponent to town since Minnesota visited the Convocation Center early in the 1994-95 season.
