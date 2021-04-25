James Madison has its fourth incoming transfer of the offseason -- and another post player to round out the roster -- with former Texas State power forward Alonzo Sule announcing via Twitter on Sunday night he plans to join the Dukes.
JMU coach Mark Byington, who took the Dukes from last place to regular season champs in the CAA during his first season in Harrisonburg, spent seven seasons at Texas State’s Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern before taking the JMU job.
Sule, who has two years of eligibility remaining, said that familiarity helped in the recruiting process.
“Coach used to coach at Georgia Southern so he has been watching me for a while,” Sule said. “I truly feel like he believes in me and what I can bring to this program.”
Sule, who averaged 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds this past season as a redshirt junior, started all 25 games for a Texas State team that finished first in the Sun Belt’s Western Division. But Sule’s production was actually down slightly under first-year Bobcats coach TJ Johnson.
As a redshirt sophomore, Sule averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 17 minutes per game, rating as one of the most efficient big men in the Sun Belt. A 6-7, 200-pound Houston native, Sule released his seven finalists earlier this week. Along with JMU, the list included South Florida, South Carolina, Tulsa, UT-Arlington, Texas Southern and Abilene Christian.
As the weekend wore on, JMU and Abilene Christian appeared to be the leaders before Sule posted a video announcing his choice.
Earlier in the day, the Dukes officially announced the addition of Winthrop transfer Charles Falden, a Richmond native who averaged 10 points and earned honorable mention All-Big South honors for the Eagles.
"Charles started for a championship team at Winthrop and has gotten better every year,” Byington said in a statement released by the school. “He’s a strong guard who can play multiple positions and is a high-level shooter with the ability to attack the rim."
The Dukes picked up two other transfer guards this month. Takal Molson, who averaged five points per game this season at Seton Hall, is an inside-out presence and tenacious defender who earned first-team All-MAAC honors as a sophomore at Canisius before spending last season in the Big East.
More recently, JMU also gained a commitment from 6-4 combo guard Tyree Ihenacho, who was the Summit League Freshman of the Year at North Dakota this season. Ihenacho averaged more nearly nine points and six rebounds to go along with 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals this season. JMU coaches can’t comment on Molson or Ihenacho until after their transfer paperwork is finalized.
Those additions left the Dukes with one scholarship available -- Michael Christmas, Jayvis Harvey, TJ Taylor and Joel Mensah each transferred out after the season -- and in need of a post player to provide depth alongside rising sophomore Justin Amadi, who made the CAA All-Rookie team after averaging nine points and shooting nearly 70 percent from the field.
Amadi split time with outgoing senior Zach Jacobs and the addition of Sule could provide a similar dynamic. Each standing 6-7, Sule and Amadi could be considered a bit undersized to play the five, but both are explosive leapers with long arms who can keep up with Byington’s fast-paced style.
The Dukes lose CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis, but return four starters while adding the transfer quartet and three well-regarded high school guards. The rosters remain a work in progress for several other CAA squads, but at this point there’s little reason to believe JMU won’t be picked at or near the top of the conference standings next fall.
That was also appealing to Sule.
“Going to the NCAA Tournament is a dream of mine,” he said. “So I believe we’ve got a good chance of going to the tournament. And then, obviously, it’s a great academic school as well.”
