James Madison’s backcourt is getting even deeper with North Dakota transfer Tyree Ihenacho announcing Tuesday he plans to join the Dukes.
Ihenacho was the Summit League Freshman of the Year this past season after averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. The Prior Lake, Minn., product is the third accomplished guard to transfer into the JMU program this month, joining Winthrop’s Charles Falden and Seton Hall’s Takal Molson.
The 6-foot4, 192-pounder will come to JMU with four years of eligibility remaining and was among the most well-rounded players in the Summit League. Ihenacho was the only player in that conference to rank in the top 10 in assists, rebounds and steals. He also shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range.
“I was looking for a place where I can develop more as a player and win games,” Ihenacho told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday. “Also wanted a better community around me.”
Ihenacho chose JMU, which is coming off a CAA regular-season championship, over Illinois State, Pacific and Colorado State, but also received interest from UNLV, St. John’s, Northeastern, Drake, Southern Illinois and several others.
For the Dukes, the addition of Ihenacho should allow second-year coach Mark Byington to continue to speed up the pace. JMU brings back starters Vado Morse and Terell Strickland, who can both play the point guard position. Morse was a third-team All-CAA selection last season after transferring to JMU from Mount St. Mary’s. Strickland led all CAA freshmen in both assists and steals.
Additionally, rising senior guard Jalen Hodge is among the top shooters on the team and should challenge for playing time. Incoming freshmen guards Andrew McConnell, Devon Savage and Jaylin Stinson add even more talent and depth in the backcourt.
Falden comes to JMU after averaging 10 points per game and earning honorable mention All-Big South after helping lead Winthrop to a 23-2 record and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Molson averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds during one season at Seton Hall, but prior to that was a first-team All-MAAC performer as a sophomore at Canisius, averaging 16.9 points per game.
Molson in particular joins JMU as an inside-out player along with rising junior forward Julien Wooden, who averaged eight points and four rebounds per game last season, and sophomore Terrence Edwards - who put up five points and four rebounds a contest.
Ihenacho thinks he will fit in right away.
"I like the playing style as well as the pieces they have there," he said. "The coach is going to let me play my game and he's proven to be a successful coach everywhere he's been."
The Dukes also return Justin Amadi in the middle. The high-flying 6-7 forward from Greenville, S.C., was a CAA All-Freshman team pick after averaging 9.1 points and shooting nearly 70 percent from the field. It seems likely JMU looks to fill its lone remaining scholarship with another post player to add depth.
UMBC senior transfer forward Dan Akin is expected to choose this week between JMU and Cal Baptist. The 6-9 Akin was limited by injuries in two of his seasons with the Retrievers, but was a productive starter averaging seven points and eight rebounds when healthy.
Each JMU roster move this spring has pointed toward the Dukes getting smaller and faster in Byington’s second season as JMU has built a guard-heavy team that could be reminiscent of the Hofstra squads that won back-to-back CAA regular-season championships in 2019 and 2020 before claiming the 2020 conference tournament crown.
JMU seniors Matt Lewis, the CAA Player of the Year, and Zach Jacobs are graduating and won’t use their extra year of eligibility granted to all players after back-to-back COVID-19 shortened seasons. Guard Jayvis Harvey entered the transfer portal following the season looking for more playing time. Forwards Michael Christmas and TJ Taylor, as well as center Joel Mensah, followed suit searching for programs that better fit their skill sets.
Christmas, who committed to Longwood, was the only one of the four who averaged more than 12 minutes or two points per game last season.
