Among the challenges for players and coaches alike in the NCAA’s equivalency sports are situations when athlete and program seem like a great fit, but the scholarship money just isn’t there.
And sometimes, in the end, it works out anyway. That was the case for James Madison and South Florida pitcher Brittany Hook this week with Hook one of four transfers signed by the Dukes.
Equivalency sports, such as softball and baseball, differ from so-called headcount sports, basketball and football included, distribute only full scholarships. Softball teams, for instance, have 12 scholarships to distribute across a roster of more than 20 players and can offer partial scholarships.
“We’re not a headcount sport and everybody is on different percentages,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “It depends on certain years how much we have left. It’s very different when you’re talking about scholarships.”
In the case of Hook, who was recruited to JMU while former coach Mickey Dean was still leading the Dukes, she had JMU among her top schools all along, but South Florida was able to offer more scholarship money. But after three years pitching for the Bulls, Hook enrolled in grad school at James Madison and has two years of eligibility remaining.
She’s joined by Georgia pitcher Rebecca Muh, Charlotte catcher and infielder Grace Newell and Bridgewater outfielder Avery Pinder in the Dukes’ incoming transfer class.
“All summer we were looking to bring more arms in for our pitching staff and we were fortunate to bring some in,” LaPorte said. “Brittany Hook, we actually had a prior relationship with. We recruited her in high school. We recruited her and gave her an offer, but the offer at South Florida was a little higher so she went to South Florida and had some things like injuries happen down there. It was really kind of full circle with her.”
Hook has a career ERA of 4.96 in 21 appearances, a number that ballooned last season due to injury. As a sophomore in 2020, Hook had an ERA of 2.05 with opponents hitting .259 against her. She’s also a two-way player who could make appearances in the Dukes’ batting order.
Muh didn’t see much action in one season at Georgia, but didn’t allow a run in three appearances and is known for her velocity in the circle. Hook and Muh will join junior Alissa Humphrey, who was a first-team All-CAA performer in 2021, on the Dukes’ staff.
“Rebecca was a freshman this past year, they just had a lot of pitchers on staff this year,” LaPorte said. “I just think this is a perfect place for her. She’s going to be complimenting the other pitchers. She’s more down with more velocity. I’m excited to bring those two arms in.”
The Dukes also filled a need at catcher with Newell. The Loudoun County product started 38 games as a freshman at Charlotte, playing mostly third base, before missing most of last season.
But JMU was set to enter the 2023 season with sophomore Lily Romero, who started three games last season, as its only experienced catcher. Newell should have an opportunity to challenge for the job behind the plate.
Pinder makes the shortest move among the JMU newcomers, transferring in from neighboring Bridgewater College after earning All-ODAC honors for the Division III Eagles. Pinder hit .343 last season, but excelled most on the base paths with 21 stolen bases and making spectacular plays in the outfield.
“She runs like a deer,” LaPorte said. “She’s very, very fast and putting speed in our lineup and on the bases is good. We brought in a lot of players that are older. We’re excited about that. I think that’s going to help a lot. When you’re talking about bringing transfers in, one thing you don’t have to worry about is they understand the life of college sports.”
