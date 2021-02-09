After playing one of its best games of the season Sunday against Elon, James Madison enters a critical point in the Colonial Athletic Association season with the potential to get even deeper.
The Dukes, who are scheduled to play a road game 2 p.m. Wednesday at Towson, picked up back-to-back victories against the Phoenix over the weekend and the second game marked the college debut of freshman Claire Neff.
Neff, a 6-2 forward from Bel Air, Md., originally signed with Clemson, a decision that came as a surprise to JMU coach Sean O’Regan who had made a strong recruiting push and thought he might land the 3-star prospect. After just a few weeks at Clemson, Neff decided she’d made a mistake and asked O’Regan if the Dukes still had a spot for her.
“There’s a lot of things that factored into her leaving, but it just wasn’t the right fit for her,” O’Regan said. “When she hit the portal I was falling over my phone to get to it. It’s been a rocky road. The NCAA has been tough on mid-year transfers and I understand why. But it’s a unique year. It took about a month and we ended up getting her eligible. I think it’s a really perfect fit, which is what I was saying in recruiting all along.”
The NCAA granted a waiver to make the vast majority of transfers immediately eligible this season, but that didn’t apply for Neff who was enrolled at Clemson when the school year began. JMU filed an appeal, which was recently granted and Neff suited up for the first time on Saturday.
Sunday, she checked in for the final minute of the easy win. But it wasn’t going to be a Club Trillion appearance, a term coined by former Ohio State walkon and blogger Mark Titus referring to a player whose line in the box score reads one minute played followed by nine zeros. Neff immediately blocked a shot, grabbed a rebound then whipped a pass to Anna Goodman for an assist all in the span of about 30 seconds.
There’s no doubt the Dukes (10-6, 6-3 CAA) now have an additional talented player on the roster, but the question is how much O’Regan can work a mid-season addition into the rotation without disrupting things that have already worked well.
But with freshman Peyton McDaniel, who is averaging 13.1 points per game, battling an injury, JMU may have a need for another inside-out presence.
“I love that kid,” O’Regan said. “That kid brings so much energy and so much joy to what we are doing. I’m trying to figure it out because it’s a unique thing. Normally you don’t get mid-year transfers who can play. It’s a huge learning curve. There’s so much to learn, but she’s got unbelievable instincts and when you see her running up and down the floor, there’s a temptation there.”
McDaniel has missed the past four games and was still wearing a walking boot during JMU’s homestand against Elon. The 6-0 guard scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds when the Dukes topped Towson earlier this season, handing the Tigers (9-3, 4-1) their only CAA loss to date.
O’Regan expects to have McDaniel back at some point this season, but isn’t quite sure how soon she can return to the lineup.
“I think minimum probably a week, but I’d say most likely two,” O’Regan said Sunday when asked how long much longer the Birdsboro, Penn., product might be out. “She has a follow-up appointment scheduled, so we’ll know a little bit more. But I do think a week or two. She looks good and is feeling good and is progressing.”
JMU currently sits fourth in the CAA standings after an uncharacteristically tough start to conference play, but have five games total left on the schedule against the three teams ahead of them.
If JMU keeps winning the game at Towson, which will stream live on FloHoops, could be the first step toward a climb back to the top.
