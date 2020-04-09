James Madison lost five seniors from a team that went 25-4 in a coronavirus-shortened season, meaning the Dukes will have lot of fresh faces on the roster for 2020-21.
But the Dukes will also have significant experience on the roster with sources confirming to the Daily News-Record that JMU will add a pair of graduate transfers from high-major conference programs for next season.
Anne Francoise Diouf, a 6-4 center who played three seasons at Georgia Tech, and Morgan Smith, a 6-0 forward from Georgetown, each plan to finish their college playing careers at JMU.
Diouf played in 29 games for the Yellow Jackets the past season, starting the final 12 while averaging 1.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
“I decided to transfer out of Georgia Tech after I graduate this coming May because I want more minutes and more responsibilities,” Diouf, a native a Senegal, told the Daily News-Record. “I went through the whole process of recruiting again, spoke with a couple good schools and I chose JMU because it’s a very good school with a great basketball program and a really good coaching staff. I feel like I can come in and fill up the center spot that they are missing and bring more experience as a grad transfer.”
Diouf is in Atlanta finishing her coursework online, but hopes to be able to return to Senegal this summer before moving to Harrisonburg. She said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan took the lead on her recruitment, which was part of what sold her on the Dukes.
“He told me he really needed me, and I heard a lot of good things about the school and the coach when I asked around,” Diouf said. “I also really liked the fact that the head coach was recruiting me because that showed me how important I was to him.”
Attempts to reach Smith this week were unsuccessful, but sources confirmed that she too will join the Dukes next season with immediate eligibility as grad transfer.
Smith, an Upper Marlboro, Md., product who graduated from Riverdale Baptist High School, averaged four points and 3.5 rebounds per game over three seasons at Georgetown and started 20 games as a junior in 2018-19.
Smith was originally slated as a redshirt for the Hoyas the past season, but left the program during the season. A forward who can play both inside and out, Smith should boost the post depth for the new-look Dukes next season.
JMU is losing senior guard Kamiah Smalls, the CAA Player of the Year, along with all-conference guards Jackie Benitez and Lexie Barrier. The Dukes were also looking to replace center Kayla Cooper-Willliams, the school’s all-time leading shot blocker and Devon Merritt, another productive post player.
An official announcement of Diouf and Smith’s additions to the roster won’t come until later this month as JMU goes through the certification and admission process, but the grad transfers will give the Dukes seven newcomers for next season, not including Virginia transfer Brianna Tinsley who becomes eligible next season after sitting out 2019-20.
JMU will welcome five players in the freshman class, including Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk, who this week was named the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year for the second straight season. The Dukes also signed 6-4 center Anna Goodman from Newport News and Richmond-area point guard Bailey Williams along with Raleigh, N.C., guard Jamia Hazell and Birdsboro, Penn., small forward Peyton McDaniel.
The Dukes, who will go for a fourth-straight CAA regular season title, also return several contributors from last year’s team, led by conference rookie of the year Kiki Jefferson. Rayne Tucker, who like Smith played high school basketball at Riverdale Baptist, also returns after making the CAA All-Rookie squad.
Rising juniors Madison Green, Jaylin Carodine, Nikki Oppenheimer and Eleanore Marciszewski also return and each could push for a starting job after coming off the bench last season.
