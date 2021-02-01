James Madison is struggling on the defensive end, an almost unheard of criticism of the Dukes over the past 15 seasons or so. But in an odd 2020-21 season, JMU enters February second to last in the Colonial Athletic Association in points allowed and in the middle of the conference standings.
This season the Dukes are operating without a safety net in the middle.
For years, CAA guards lived in fear of driving the lane against JMU, thanks in large part to the Dukes’ all-time leading shot blocker Kayla Cooper-Williams roaming the paint. That was evidenced by Northeastern’s Stella Clark scoring 28 points in a victory against the Dukes, then College of Charleston’s Tyler Collins putting up 27 in a win less than a week later.
“You don’t know what you’ve got until it is gone,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Would I like a little bit more of a shot-blocking presence? Sure. It has to do with our depth inside and not everybody can be Kayla. That definitely affects it. Watching our games against Charleston from last year and being able to actively switch ball screens and have Kayla guard guards, that’s really unique.”
The Dukes (8-6, 4-3 CAA) have not lost more than three conference games in a season since 2011-12, when future WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne was playing at Delaware. That season the Dukes went 14-4 in the CAA, finishing second in the league before making a run all the way to the WNIT finals.
But JMU is just 3-3 over its past six conference games, dropping the second in three consecutive back-to-back series. Another split would officially make this the worst league showing for the Dukes in nearly a decade.
As a team, JMU (8-6,4-3 CAA) blocked six shots per game last season, easily the most in the conference, with Cooper-Williams swatting more than three herself. The two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year altered countless more attempts and often forced teams to forget all together about trying to score down low.
This year, JMU ranks fourth in the CAA at 2.9 blocked shots per game.
O’Regan is hoping to avoid further losses by adjusting to the difference in personnel. A front court with Rayne Tucker and 6-foot-4 graduate transfer Anne Diouf actually give JMU more size than the past few seasons, but nobody on the current roster has the same shot-blocking instincts as Cooper-Williams, now in her first season as a graduate assistant on the Dukes’ bench.
“There’s something in Kayla that AD doesn’t have,” O’Regan said. “That’s not to take away from AD as a player, but Kayla was special in that way. We just have to continue to get better. I saw growth in AD this weekend. She took a charge. That’s not something that was in her game at the beginning of the year.”
UPCOMING WEEK
The original CAA schedule had JMU slated to play host to William & Mary this weekend, but those games were postponed after the Tribe went into COVID-19 protocol. That leaves a game at Towson on Feb. 10 as the next on the docket for the Dukes.
If another CAA opponent doesn’t become available, the Dukes might add an exhibition contest against a Division III opponent, according to O’Regan. But it’s also possible JMU could use the extra time between games to address their issues.
JMU played the past weekend without its second-leading scorer, freshman Peyton McDaniel, who is averaging 13.1 points per game. O’Regan didn’t disclose McDaniel’s injury, but she was wearing a walking boot during the trip to Charleston.
The week off figures to be good for McDaniel’s chances at returning for the Dukes’ next game and O’Regan said extra practice time without the need to scout an opponent might also be helpful.
“Maybe this week and a half is a good time to work on this press or this zone defense, stuff like that,” O’Regan said. “I think any coach in the country enjoys practice. I like a little practice before we go into the stretch run here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.