Two months after James Madison’s run to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, the hoopla surrounding the Dukes has hardly worn down. JMU coach Loren LaPorte and her players are in high demand and getting used to the idea their fame could last more than 15 minutes.
“Between recruiting, camps, speeches and that kind of thing, phone calls and interviews, I would not say it’s been a calm summer,” LaPorte said, letting out a huge laugh as if it might have been the first time she was able to stop and consider it. “But it’s been a great summer. It’s been a great one, but there’s a lot going on.”
LaPorte was pursued by other schools, including Georgia, before signing a contract extension with JMU last month. Odicci Alexander, the star of the Dukes’ postseason, was nominated for an ESPY award and the USSSA Pride professional team had a James Madison alum in the pitching circle almost every night of June and July.
Traveling the country in purple JMU apparel has been a different experience for the Dukes coaches this summer.
“It’s the first time in all my years of coaching where I’ve gone to the West Coast, I’ve gone to Colorado, and nobody has asked me, ‘What is JMU?’ Not one person I’ve run into in a restaurant or in a hotel,” LaPorte said. “All they want to talk about is the World Series.”
JMU players, current and former, have spent a good chunk of their summers signing autographs and being approached by fans coast to coast.
“People recognize us at the grocery store,” Dukes pitcher Alexis Bermudez said. “People want lessons from us. I’ve done some community service talks where I go and talk to Little League teams and give speeches and make appearances. Stuff like that didn’t happen before we went to the World Series.”
JMU was one of softball’s first major underdog stories with the sport typically dominated by programs out of the SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12. The Dukes were honored at a Washington Nationals' game as outfielder and Page County native Kate Gordon threw out the first pitch before the home team faced the San Diego Padres on July 18.
A few weeks later, Bermudez and JMU teammate Emily Phillips traveled to Los Angeles and watched Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso do the same at a Dodgers game. Bermudez said it was a thrill to see softball recognized on those stages.
“To see somebody we competed against and she’s getting recognized in a different part of the country,” Bermudez said. “People in softball are becoming more known.”
It’s certainly something LaPorte has experienced.
“The thing that is so awesome in this whole process is people who have never watched the game became softball fans,” LaPorte said. “Even when we lost out, they still watched softball. I’ll be walking into Walmart with no JMU stuff on at all and I’ll have a mask on and people will come up to me. Being kind of a Cinderella story, which you know isn’t my favorite thing to say, but in reality it is when I take a look back at some of the things that happened to us, it is. It’s kind of cool just to hear people and their stories from watching it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.