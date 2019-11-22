James Madison has won four of its first five games, three of them against major-conference teams. And the Dukes outplayed a Final Four contender, No. 9 Maryland, most of the way before suffering a two-point loss.
And yet expectations are such for Sean O'Regan's senior-laden team that there's a sense JMU has plenty of work to do as it gets ready to host Liberty at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re 4-1 and things are good,” O’Regan said. “But I don’t think we are rolling. We haven’t played a good 40 minutes yet. I mean, we were getting hammered for a half against Georgetown.”
Thursday’s trip to Georgetown was the second consecutive game the Dukes had to come back from a double-digit deficit in the second half. They did it thanks largely to a career-high 21 points from senior forward Devon Merritt.
Merritt, coming off the bench after starting most of last season, has responded well to the changing dynamics of a team that has moved sophomore Madison Green to point guard and added freshman forward Kiki Jefferson to the mix.
“I was really happy for her,” O’Regan said of Merritt. “We’ve changed a little bit. This is now a few times that she’s come through for us in different ways. We won because of her. She went 9-for-11 and it wasn’t 9-for-11 in junk time. We needed it and I was impressed and happy for her.”
Liberty comes in just 1-4, but O’Regan promises the record is deceiving at this point in the season. The Flames have three losses by five points or less, including a 73-69 setback at Virginia Tech, and begin a long road swing at the Convocation Center.
“Tech was in position to really blow the game open,” O’Regan said. “But Liberty wouldn’t let them. They are one of the most talented 1-4 teams I’ve seen. That’s not just coach talk. It’s going to be a tough one.”
Liberty is paced by 6-foot-1 Keyen Green, who is from Philadelphia and is averaging a team-best 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. The Flames begin Atlantic Sun play at NJIT on Jan. 4.
Sunday marks the final game for JMU before breaking for Thanksgiving. JMU returns to action the weekend after the holiday with a trip to Charlottesville to participate in the Cavalier Classic. The Dukes will play host school Virginia Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and then take on Central Florida on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
