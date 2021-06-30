Full schedules are still to come, but James Madison gave its fans a little enticement to purchase season tickets on Wednesday - announcing four marquee home games each for the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
The Dukes will bring in some big-name opponents and old rivals for the first season at the Atlantic Union Bank Center open to full capacity, including games against Virginia for both the men’s and women’s squads. Here’s a look at the teams visiting Harrisonburg.
MEN
OLD DOMINION, NOV. 13 -- Longtime rival ODU hasn’t visited Harrisonburg since November, 2017 and the transfer of Malik Curry (15.7 ppg) means these Monarchs won’t have many players JMU fans might remember from recent years. That said, big man Kalu Ezkipe is ODU’s leading returning scorer and could provide a challenge for the Dukes in the paint.
But like many teams this year, the key for the Monarchs might be how smoothly it can work new transfer players into coach Jeff Jones’ system. New guard Charles Smith IV was only a moderate contributor at SMU for two seasons, but he was a four-star recruit who has talent to flourish in the right situation. Junior college power forward Stephan Morris adds depth in the paint could allow the Monarchs to play big against the undersized Dukes.
GEORGE MASON, NOV. 19 - It will be a different look for the Patriots under new head coach Kim English, but there seems to be some revamped enthusiasm in Fairfax, particularly on the recruiting trail. Mason will certainly miss big man A.J. Wilson, who was a tremendous shot blocker. But they’ve added a pair of big guards who can go inside and out with Power 5 transfers D’Shawn Schwartz (Colorado) and Davonte Gaines (Tennessee). Incoming guard Devon Cooper averaged 12.5 points last year for Morehead State.
Young guards Ronald Polite and Michael Gray could also make an early impact for the Patriots and add more backcourt depth around big man Josh Oduro in the middle. Meanwhile, the rookie head coach will try to put his stamp on a program that hangs a Final Four banner from 2006 inside its arena, but hasn’t made a huge impact since leaving the Colonial Athletic Association for the Atlantic 10.
VIRGINIA, DEC. 7 - The Cavaliers’ long-anticipated visit to the AUBC is all set and if Dukes fans across the nation are looking to this one as a potential upset, well, you can kind of see why. JMU will have four returning starters and a raucous home crowd behind it while this could be a rebuilding season for U.Va., or at least the kind of Tony Bennett team you’re glad to have on the schedule in December rather than late February.
With Trey Murphy staying in the NBA Draft, point guard Kihei Clark is really the only mainstay of the starting lineup back for the Cavs - who will be looking for more deep-range shooters to full Murphy’s role. Transfers Armaan Franklin (Indiana) and Jayden Gardner (East Carolina) should be significant contributors, but the Cavs may have a lot to figure out in the early weeks of the season while JMU looks to build off its best season in years.
None of that is to say Virginia won’t be good and capable of challenging for the ACC championship, but it’s hard to imagine JMU facing the Cavs in a much more favorable position.
RADFORD, DEC. 11 - Another in-state opponent undergoing a coaching change, the Highlanders turned to hometown product and former Florida assistant Darris Nichols to take over for Mike Jones, who took the job at UNC Greensboro. Despite the turnover, Lewis Djonkam and Dravon Mangum are back to give Radford experience and size in the frontcourt.
The Highlanders had to hit the transfer market for help in the backcourt and landed Rashun Williams from South Florida. Williams averaged just 3.3 points last season at USF, but was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Austin Peay transfer Tai’Reon Joseph should add 3-point shooting and depth.
WOMEN
VIRGINIA, NOV. 9 - The Cavaliers have been a far cry from the powerhouse program it once was under Debbie Ryan and last season was rock bottom for U.Va. Tina Thompson’s team lost its first five games, including one to JMU in Charlottesville, before opting out of the rest of the season.
A rebuild was in order and the Cavs brought in six new players, including five transfers, to help turn things around. Most notably, All-Big East forward Camryn Taylor from Marquette joined the Cavaliers to add some athleticism in the paint. Virginia also brought in a pair of Ivy League standouts in 6-foot-4 shot blocker Eleah Parker from Penn and high-scoring Brown guard McKenna Dale.
MARYLAND, NOV. 14 - The Terrapins are making their second trip to Harrisonburg in the past three seasons and two seasons ago the Dukes built a 20-point lead in the second half before losing a heartbreaker. Last season in College Park, Maryland easily thumped a young JMU team. Maryland brings back a ton of talent, and should provide the Dukes an early gauge of how much they’ve improved after an uncharacteristically up and down 2020-21 campaign.
But with standouts Ashley Owosu (17.9 ppg) and Diamond Miller (17.3) both back, the Terps have to be considered national championship contenders again. Chloe Bibby and Mimi Collins are also back to bring size and scoring to the lineup and make Maryland a super tough early test.
VILLANOVA, DEC. 9 - JMU fans are used to seeing Denise Dillon roaming the sidelines, but this will be her first visit to Harrisonburg since moving across Philadelphia from CAA rival Drexel to her alma mater. The Wildcats were a respectable 17-7 in Dillon’s first Big East season and return a lot of talent, including Maddy Siegrist, who averaged 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds last season.
Briana Herlihy is also back after putting up nearly 14 points per game. JMU has traditionally been quite good against the Big East, but Villanova should provide a serious early test for Sean O’Regan’s squad.
WEST VIRGINIA, DEC. 12 - The Mountaineers won’t be the same without do-it-all guard Kysre Gondrezick, who is off to the WNBA after being drafted No. 4 overall. WVU also saw a handful of reserves head into the transfer portal, but it should bring back enough talent to once again compete in the Big 12.
KK Deans and Esmery Martinez both return after All-Big 12 seasons. Martinez in particular was outstanding last season, averaging a double-double with 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Transfers Savannah Samuel (Oregon State) and Ari Gray (Xavier) could also contribute right away for the Mountaineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.