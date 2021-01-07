When she was playing in Romania, one of her payments as a pro basketball performer came in late.
Another time, while in Turkey in 2015, she didn’t get paid the full amount when her club team wasn’t pleased with how the season ended.
For Samantha Prahalis-Holmes, in her first season as an assistant coach at JMU, being able to adjust on the court in five seasons overseas was part of the deal.
“I have heard some really wild stories” from other Americans who went to Europe, she said.
Prahalis-Holmes, 30, who was married in October, feels she was pretty fortunate with her foreign sojourns – which also included stops in Israel, Russia and Hungary. She also played in the WNBA after she was the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft after a stellar four-year career at Ohio State.
“They ask me sometimes about what it was like” as a pro, she said of the current JMU squad. “They ask me some questions sometimes; I really don’t say much unless I am asked.”
These days, the former point guard is adjusting to life in the Shenandoah Valley after moving from New York. She is also in her first season as a coach at the college level, after guiding high school teams on her native Long Island for three seasons.
Her husband, George Holmes, also has background as a basketball coach on Long Island. Now they live in a townhouse in Harrisonburg after Prahalis-Holmes was hired by JMU Coach Sean O’Regan last April.
“We like it; it is very pretty with the mountains and stuff,” she said of the central Shenandoah Valley. “It is obviously slower paced [than New York] but that is alright. We have been to some outdoor dining and takeaways. The people are nice; it has all been good for us.”
"It's definitely a different feel," said her husband, who played basketball at Division II Queens in New York and once won $10,000 when he hit a halfcourt shot at Madison Square Garden in New York. "We thought it was a lot warmer then it snowed two weeks ago."
One of her favorite places is Rocktown Kitchen on South Liberty Street. “That is our spot,” she said. They have also been on a hike at Massanutten.
On the court, her duties with the Dukes have included providing the scouting information before games with George Mason and West Virginia. Her recruiting area entails much of the Northeast, including her home state of New York along with Boston and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
But recruiting has been a challenge for nearly the past year due to the pandemic.
"I am familiar with some of the kids" being looked at, she said. "But I have not seen these kids play live. It has been like all video. You don't get the full extent of the kid and what they are made of" by just seeing video.
"I am anxious to get out there," she added. "I want to see kids [play] live. I can just tell [certain things] seeing them live. It has been kind of crazy; I just want to see some live action."
As a 5-foot-7 guard, she played for the U-19 U.S. national team in Thailand in 2009 and in other international events as an amateur.
Prahalis-Holmes averaged at least 10 points and five assists per contest in all four years at Ohio State and was the Big Ten player of the year in 2012.
She played at Ohio State for Jim Foster and one of his assistants was Debbie Black, now an assistant at Tennessee-Chattanooga. "Her insight into the game is second to none," Black said of Prahalis-Holmes.
She played for Phoenix, New York and Los Angeles in the WNBA through 2014 then ended her overseas career in Hungary during the 2016-17 campaign.
The former guard coached high school basketball in Long Island after that and had no ties to JMU before she joined the staff last spring.
"I'm very excited to have Sam join our family," O'Regan said in April when she was hired. "She will bring the passion and knowledge she played with to help us get better as a program. We went through an extensive process and she continued to rise as the best fit for us."
Prahalis-Holmes has enjoyed working under O'Regan.
"He gives us [assistants] a lot of freedom," she said. "It is really cool that he allows us to walk through things [in practice] on the court. He gives his assistants freedom."
JMU (5-3, 1-0) is slated to host UNC-Wilmington on Saturday and Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association play. Next month, the Dukes are on tap to play at Hofstra, which is not far from where the rookie assistant grew up. Her parents, brother, and sister all live in the New York area.
"I am really excited. I don't know if they will allow fans" at Hofstra, she said. "If they do, my family will come to that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.