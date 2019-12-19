James Madison is once again visiting New York during the holiday season.
But JMU’s trip to Fordham for the second consecutive December serves as a reminder of the challenges that face Louis Rowe’s program and the up-and-down way the Dukes have responded to them.
“They got us pretty good last year, so we’ve got to go there and not let history repeat itself,” JMU junior big man Dwight Wilson said.
That history: going to the Bronx exactly one year ago and losing 75-48 to a Fordham team that turned around and lost its next nine games. The Rams finished 12-20 and at the bottom of the Atlantic 10 Conference, while the Dukes were not very competitive during a four-game road swing a year ago.
“They thumped us,” Rowe recalled of Fordham after beat Charleston Southern on Monday. “I want them to focus on us getting better. But (Fordham) is a different team. They shoot it better and they are going to defend in a different way than the team we saw tonight. We have to have a really good two days of practice to try to get ready for an A-10 team on their home court that really thumped us last year.”
JMU (6-4) faces some of the same challenges as a year ago, such as a long bus ride into New York City - where traffic the week before Christmas can be a nightmare. It’s also yet another game away from home with the Dukes playing Fordham (5-5), George Mason and Old Dominion on the road in back-to-back seasons.
The schedule is set up that way to give JMU a full slate of intriguing home games in 2020-21, when the new Atlantic Union Bank Center opens. But the long-term benefits of the arrangement don’t do much to help Rowe as he goes for his first winning record in four years leading his alma mater.
Still, JMU has shown a bit better ability to respond to adversity this season. After a poor defensive performance in a loss at Radford, the Dukes returned to the Convocation Center on Monday and locked down a Charleston Southern team that had won three in a row, including at Missouri.
A better response at Fordham, where the Rams have lost three straight inside Rose Hill Gymnasium, could be a sign of a more mature Dukes squad.
“The game of basketball, sometimes you are going to have those off nights,” sophomore point guard Deshon Parker said. “But the things we can control, like defensively, that is just a pride thing and this week we got back to basics and trying to do what we want to do on the defensive end.”
