When Matt Lewis was named the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Player of the Year, it sparked a question. Would anyone else be able to step up on a remodeled James Madison roster to help turn the Dukes into a winner?
Sunday night’s 67-59 victory over Radford inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg offered a glimpse at that possibility.
Lewis, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, had stretches in which he dominated both ends of the floor, but the senior guard from Woodbridge wasn’t forced to carry the Dukes (2-1) on his back for 40 minutes. That was thanks in large part to new backcourt mate Vado Morse.
Morse scored a game-high 26 points, including a pair of back-breaking 3-pointers when it appeared Radford (0-3) was poised to come all the way back from a 16-point deficit.
“I thought Matt did a great job of taking everything that was given to him,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Obviously he was the focal point of their defense, but he was aggressive, made plays for others and then when it came time to close, he did a great job closing the game. And Vado is a talented offensive player. He can score at the rim and use ball screens. Obviously he can shoot, and he did a good job of being ready.”
Julien Wooden added 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for JMU while freshman guard Fah’mir Ali scored 15 to lead Radford.
At times in the first half when the Dukes built the lead, it seemed like they couldn’t miss. Morse in particular was feeling it, unintentionally banking in two shots in between pure jumpers from the wing as he raced out to score 11 points in the game’s first 11 minutes.
“They had us on our heels early in the game,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “We certainly wanted to come out and be the aggressors, but they were the aggressors early on.”
In all, JMU shot 45-percent from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes and quickly built a 16-point lead despite Radford owning the glass. The Highlanders out-rebounded JMU 42-31 and once the Dukes cooled off a bit from the floor Radford chipped away.
JMU missed eight of its first 10 shots to open the second half and much like they did a night earlier after trailing by 15 to Norfolk State, the Highlanders cut the Dukes lead to just three points less than six minutes into the period.
But each time Radford truly threatened, one of the JMU guards had an answer. After the Highlanders cut it to four with seven minutes to go, Lewis made a steal, grabbed a rebound and scored seven straight points.
“We were kind of in the same position when we played Norfolk State where the game was neck and neck and we needed some big plays,” Lewis said. “Tonight, I didn’t necessarily say I was going to go score seven straight points, but I was aggressive, got some stops on defense and the lane opened up for me. I was thinking mentally I need to assert myself to build the lead.”
Later, when it was back to within six, Morse nailed back-to-back 3’s to more or less put the Highlanders away.
It was lost on few people inside the building how hanging on for the win differed from so many performances in recent years when no JMU lead was safe, including two nights earlier when Norfolk State rallied late to top the Dukes.
“That wasn’t a Mona Lisa of a basketball game,” Byington said. “That was a gutty, gritty, tough game. We had to continue to fight and Radford is so well coached and a great basketball program. They are not going to beat themselves and you have to respond to physicality and toughness. We haven’t been that way and our guys responded to our message over the past 48 hours.”
JMU’s next scheduled game is Dec. 7 at home against Old Dominion, though Byington has said he’s looking for an opponent to play in the meantime.
