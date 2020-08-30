As James Madison gets ready for its first season under new head coach Mark Byington, the Dukes will have a much different look for 2020-21 with eight newcomers on the roster.
But that doesn’t mean JMU will lack experience, particularly in the backcourt, where it boasts an intriguing mix of returning players and veteran transfers.
Senior Matt Lewis, a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick last season and the conference’s leading returning scorer after averaging 19 points per game, returns to lead the way for the Dukes. Lewis, a Woodbridge product, has always been considered a combo guard, but spent most of last season at the shooting guard spot alongside Deshon Parker, a true point guard who played nearly 32 minutes per game.
With Parker’s transfer to Appalachian State and the addition of multiple players capable of playing the off guard position, Lewis could see as much time at the point guard slot as he has at any time since his freshman year.
“There are going to be large portions of the game where Matt is our point guard,” Lewis said. “I want to put the ball in our best playmaker’s hand as much as possible.”
That’s not to say JMU fans should expect Lewis, or anyone else, to man the point guard duties alone. Sophomore Jayvis Harvey returns after playing in every game during his debut season and is also capable of handling the ball along with incoming transfers Jalen Hodge and Vado Morse. Freshman Terell Strickland could also push for some minutes at the one.
But Morse, who stands 6-feet tall and averaged nearly 13 points per game over two seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, may be more of a shooting guard in a point guard’s body.
Graduate transfer Rashawn Fredericks, who also figures to get major minutes at JMU after playing a key role off the bench at Cincinnati two seasons ago, is certainly more at home on the wing.
That, plus an ever-increasing skill set from his returning standout, may force Byington’s hand as much as anything. But Byington has expressed that he’s been happy with the play of his more experienced guards during summer practice sessions.
“Matt Lewis has been our best passer on the team so far,” Byington said. “He’s really made good decisions with the ball in his hands and Vado Morse, you can tell he’s an experienced college guy. He gives us the dynamic of a guy who can score and make plays. He’s been really good.”
When Byington looks to his front court, the answers haven’t been quite as clear in the early going. Two players expected to be major factors for the Dukes, sophomore forward Julien Wooden and 6-10 junior transfer Joel Mensah, have been somewhat limited during summer drills, but the coach said he’s been seeing more and more good things in the post as well.
“Julien has missed a couple of days of workouts,” Byington said. “He was a bit banged up, but now he’s been back and had some really good segments. Joel wasn’t in great shape when he got here, but we’re finally starting to see what he can do.”
While it’s still quite early — during a normal, non-pandemic year, coaches would have had less time to work with players during the summer — the anticipation for a season everyone hopes can begin in November is growing. And the new Dukes coaching staff has on the whole been impressed by the tea.
“Everybody else has kind of had their time,” Byington said. “They have had their days when they’ve been good and others when they’ve struggled. That’s expected, but everybody has kind of started to put it together.”
