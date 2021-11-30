Now that James Madison knows its opponent and gotten a look at Southeastern Louisiana, the Dukes expect a challenge, especially when the defense is on the field.
Third-seeded JMU will play host to the Lions Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium with kickoff at 2 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoff last weekend with a 38-14 victory against Florida A&M while the Dukes enjoyed a first-round bye.
“All the teams in the playoffs are good teams right now,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “This is a good football team right now. We’re going to have to play well. We’ve got to put pressure on the quarterback. We’ve got to cover and we’ve got to make plays.”
The Lions come into Harrisonburg as the FCS leaders in total offense at 562 yards per game. Most of that comes from quarterback Cole Kelley, who leads the nation in passing, throwing for 394 yards a contest. The 6-7, 260-pound signal caller is also Southeastern Louisiana’s top rusher, putting up 480 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
JMU enters the week of preparation as a two touchdown favorite with the No. 2 total defense in FCS. But the Dukes know that letting a quarterback the caliber of Kelley get momentum could cause a lot of problems.
“The main thing is giving him different looks,” JMU defensive end Bryce Carter said. “I think that’s the key to winning this game, getting him off his mark and making sure he’s not comfortable back there. They are going to win or lose with him, so getting pressure on him is going to be the key for us.”
The Dukes, of course, have some advantages. JMU has an All-American caliber quarterback of its own in Cole Johnson, who was on Tuesday named a finalist for the Dudley Award given to the top Division I player in Virginia.
Johnson finished the regular season with a JMU record 32 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions.
The Dukes also earned a week off and the right to play at home. Both could be significant factors as JMU continues to have players recover from both injuries and the flu. Cigetti said on Tuesday that first-string running back Latrele Palmer, who had been playing at about 70 percent, should be near full health on Saturday.
Veteran running back Lorenzo Bryant is also expected to be available Saturday after missing the final two weeks of the regular season.
“I think the advantage is you get rested up and you get a couple of guys injured back,” Cignetti said. “This is our 20th game of the year. We’ve got guys that are playing that are beat up. Southeastern has been playing, they have momentum. Playing at home is a big advantage for us, not having to travel.”
