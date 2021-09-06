Throughout the past couple of decades, James Madison has gotten used to finishing atop the CAA women’s basketball standings more often than not. So after a relatively disappointing second-place finish in 2020-21, the Dukes are back on campus with a high level of motivation.
JMU coach Sean O’Regan said he planned to focus on individual workouts with players through the rest of this week before the Dukes start focusing more on team concepts.
“The first full week everybody is doing a couple of individuals, just kind of getting their feet wet and seeing where kids are at instead of going right into five-on-five stuff,” O’Regan said. “That’s just my style. I like using September for increasing skill level.”
Sophomores Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff figure to be among the Dukes’ key players, but both have nursed minor injuries during the offseason. In O’Regan’s view, that has left junior Kiki Jefferson and sophomore Jamia Hazell as the standouts of recent workouts.
“Kiki and Jamia, you can tell they really went to work back home or wherever they were training,” O’Regan said. “Those two have a high level of determination and both have pretty lofty goals for themselves. They came back in great shape.”
Hazell, a point guard from Raleigh, N.C., who averaged 9.9 points and led JMU at 2.6 assists per game last season, has blown the coaching staff away with her fitness. The Dukes have a conditioning test in which players have to run the length of the court and half the length of the court in 22 seconds. After 22 seconds of rest they do it again.
New freshmen typically complete the drill a handful of times before failing to make the 22-second mark while some of the veterans finished more than 10 times.
Hazell completed 30 circuits in less than 22 seconds before the coaching staff eventually cut her off to allow time for working on other skills.
“No one else is even close,” O’Regan said. “She just seems very determined. We’ll see how it goes. I think she’s got a renewed freshness and she wants to be really good.”
RECRUITING PICKING UP
JMU picked up a commitment from Kadidia Toure, a 6-2 post player from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland. A member of the class of 2022, Toure’s commitment was announced on social media by Good Counsel coach Milton Kimbrough.
The Dukes spent two years ahead of the game in terms of recruiting with a flurry of early commitments in back-to-back classes, including new freshmen Sherese Pittman and Mikaya Tynes.
But COVID-19 made for a less than normal recruiting cycle with official visits and in person off campus recruiting banned for more than a year before opening back up this summer. Like most teams at JMU, the women’s basketball program has traditionally used the Dukes’ home football games as a centerpiece for recruiting visits.
With the freshmen and sophomore classes full of players who chose the Dukes early in the process, Saturday’s JMU victory against Morehead State marked the first time JMU had hosted uncommitted players during a football weekend since Jefferson, now a junior, was a senior in high school.
