NEWARK, Del. – Four different James Madison players scored and the Dukes blanked No. 20 Delaware, 4-0, in Colonial Athletic Association field hockey on Friday at Rullo Stadium in Delaware.
The win for JMU (8-5, 4-0 CAA) clinched the Dukes a spot in next month’s CAA tournament.
Sophomore Tori Carawan, senior Courtney Lynch, freshman Samantha Grimes and junior Eveline Zwager each tallied a goal for JMU. Zwager is tied for the team lead with nine goals this fall.
Delaware fell to 7-7 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
In other local sports on Friday:
Women’s Volleyball
Averett 3, Bridgewater 1: In Danville, Bridgewater College senior Jessica Bissmeyer had a match-best 13 kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 to Averett in road non-conference action.
BC dropped to 9-9 on the season while Averett improved to 16-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.