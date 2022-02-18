James Madison experienced almost every kind of heartbreaking loss leading up to Friday’s matinee against the visiting College of Charleston. But blowing a huge lead at home was a new one.

The Cougars rallied from 20 points down in the second half, behind a big fourth quarter from Jenna Annecchiarico and handed JMU a 71-69 loss. It’s the third straight loss for the Dukes (11-13, 7-6 CAA) who just a week ago remained in the hunt for the conference regular season title and a potential WNIT berth.

Now the Dukes, who are banned from the CAA Tournament ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, are looking at the possibility of their first losing season since 2003-04.

“I can yell. I can tell them they’ve got to dig in and get a stop,” sixth-year JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s got to come from within ultimately. At halftime I thought it was about to be a dog fight. I thought our energy was really poor. I didn’t see the bounce. I didn’t see the intensity. I couldn’t believe we were up what we were up.”

Annecchiarico scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Cougars rally. Charleston (14-10, 6-7) also got 17 points each from Latrice Perkins and Arynn Eady. Kiki Jefferson scored 20 to lead JMU after a slow start while Jaylin Carodine added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

JMU went 25-for-25 from the free throw line, a program record, but were burdened by 17 turnovers as the Cougars stormed back. The noon tipoff was just 36 hours after the team bus arrived back in Harrisonburg following Wednesday’s loss at Drexel, another game the Dukes led in the final minutes but couldn’t close out.

“Fatigue beat a lot of us today,” O’Regan said. “That’s not an excuse, that’s what happened. We gave into fatigue today. That’s on me. I’ve got to make them tougher to be able to push through fatigue. You have to learn to push through your fatigue at certain points in the game.”

Perkins helped the Cougars jump to an early lead with five quick points. But as JMU figured out Charleston’s full court press and started finding Goodman for open looks underneath, JMU turned what was a five-point deficit into a 19-12 lead nearly nine minutes into the game after Madison Green hit her second 3-pointer while drawing a foul.

But Green, who also began her previous two games redhot from behind the arc, came up limping after the play and had to go to the bench. Yet even as Jefferson struggled with her shot to start the game, missing her first five attempts, Brianna Tinsley and Jamia Hazell nailed back-to-back 3-pointers as the Dukes stretched the lead to 15 points early in the second quarter.

By the time Green checked back into the game midway through the second, the Dukes were cruising. But Charleston put together a 7-0 run just when it seemed like JMU might turn it into a blowout. But Jefferson finally got going with seven points of her own late in the first half and the Dukes led 39-23 at intermission.

JMU extended the lead to 20 points almost immediately as the second half began, but again College of Charleston answered with a 7-0 run to keep it interesting. The Cougars held JMU without a basket for more than four minutes and cut the Dukes lead to five points late in the third quarter.

“We’ve got to play harder,” Jefferson said. “We’ve got to stop taking plays off and stick to the scouting report and be ready for everything. I think we do have that killer instinct, but we’re young. That’s not an excuse you can use because that’s for the upperclassmen. When they go on a run we’re doing stuff we don’t usually do. We’ve got to keep doing what’s working. If something is going well, keep doing it. We take stuff for granted.”

Dukes Choke Against Charleston

1 of 19

The Cougars opened the final period with back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer from Annecchiarico to make it a two-point game. JMU held onto the lead heading into the last three minutes, thanks largely to its work at the foul stripe.

But Annecchiarico scored seven straight points to bring the Cougars the entire way back from the 20-point deficit and make it a 65-63 Charleston lead with two minutes remaining.

“She kicked our butt today,” O’Regan said. “She’s a high-major point guard and dominated the whole second half. It’s really unfortunate today. I was disappointed in our effort.”

Jefferson answered with a 3-pointer for the Dukes to put her team back up with a minute to go, but Eady quickly gave the lead back to the Cougars. The Dukes got several open looks in the final seconds to give themselves a chance, but couldn’t convert.

Contact Shane Mettlen at 574-6244 or smettlen@dnronline.com. Follow Shane on Twitter: @Shane_DNRSports

