James Madison’s habit of escaping close games couldn’t help it in the final day of the Naples Invitational in Naples, Fla., as Murray State blitzed the Dukes to open the second half and quickly built an insurmountable lead on the way to a 74-62 victory.
After falling behind by 15 points in the first half before rallying to win a day earlier, Wednesday’s game went the opposite direction for the Dukes, who led big in the first half against the Racers only to fall behind by 17 in the second half to the Ohio Valley Conference power.
Trae Hannibal finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Murray State (5-1). Takal Molson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (5-2) while Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule each had 10 points in what turned into the most lopsided JMU loss since the arrival of second-year head coach Mark Byington.
JMU got out of the gate quickly against the Racers. Vado Morse nailed a 3-pointer to open the game and almost instantly the Dukes had an 11-point advantage before Murray State managed to get much of anything going offensively.
JMU had its own struggles on the offensive end for stretches in the first half, but mostly locked the Racers down defensively until second and third-chance opportunities helped Murray State cut into the lead before halftime.
Hannibal closed out the half for Murray State with an old-fashioned three-point play after the Racers chased down a long offensive rebound to keep the final possession before the intermission, making it a 30-25 JMU lead.
Murray State’s run continued as the second half began, eventually becoming 17 straight Racers points as JMU found itself trailing by seven just a few minutes into the half. Soon, the deficit was 12 before the Dukes hardly had time to register what hit them.
Though the Naples Invitation is over, JMU will remain in Florida. The Dukes will make the approximately 125-mile drive from Naples to Boca Raton, where they will face Florida Atlantic on Sunday before returning home for a game against Eastern Mennonite on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.