No second-round stunner this year.
Second-seeded James Madison scored 45 straight points to close the game en route to a 66-21 record-setting, blowout win over Monmouth in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
The 66 points scored by JMU is the most its ever tallied in a playoff game.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more while running back Percy Agyei-Obese scored three rushing touchdowns to pace the offense that racked up 623 total yards and didn't have to punt all game.
DiNucci’s 21-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Jake Brown gave JMU its first lead, 21-14, in the opening quarter. And after Monmouth knotted the game, the quarterback’s six-yard scoring run in the second stanza regained an advantage for the Dukes they’d never relinquish.
Senior cornerback Charles Tutt’s 79-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter gave JMU’s defense a touchdown.
JMU (12-1) advances to the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons to host either Northern Iowa or No. 7-seed South Dakota State. Monmouth wraps up its season with a 11-3 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.